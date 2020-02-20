Browns WR Jarvis Landry Opts For Surgery in Change of Course

After initially deciding not to have surgery this offseason, Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry decided it was best to go under the knife for a hip injury that bothered him most of last season.

Landry revealed that he had surgery on his Instagram in nearly seven-minute video that documented the procedure. The video discloses that Landry had the surgery on Feb. 4 and it was performed by Dr. Chris Larson in Minneapolis.

Landry reveals that the Pro Bowl — which was played on Jan. 26 — played a big part in making the decision.

“I felt like if I got together with the team doctors, got together with my doctors, that we could formulate a plan for this offseason to be able to manage me again throughout the year to be able to make it through the season,” Landry said. “Going into Pro Bowl, given that I was off three weeks, and thinking that I was going to feel better and then playing in the game — which obviously wasn’t really a game, we were just jogging around, having fun — and I realized how much pain I was in from even just doing that.

“I was kinda happy that I went to Pro Bowl, that I did Pro Bowl because that was more of an indication of why I needed the surgery.”

Landry is expected to be back at “some point” during training camp in late July, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Despite the hip bothering him most of the season, Landry finished with 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns — all team highs.

Odell Beckham Also Recovering From Offseason Surgery

Landry is not the only star Browns receiver to undergo offseason surgery. Odell Beckham Jr. — Landry’s college teammate and best friend on the team — also had a procedure to repair a core muscle injury. Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia performer the surgery, and a full recovery is expected, according to the Cleveland Browns official site.

The Browns traded for Beckham in a blockbuster deal last offseason, but the experiment didn’t exactly go as planned. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him catching passes from Baker Mayfield, finishing his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, missing the Pro Bowl.

Beckham did not miss a game with the injury, but said it limited him in practice, slowing down his level of chemistry with Mayfield.

“I really don’t run until Friday,” said Beckham in the latter part of the season. “I come out here and do what I can. At this point, it is what it is. There is nothing you can really do but finish out the season.”

Browns New Coordinator Alex Van Pelt ‘Fired Up’ to Work With Jarvis Landry, OBJ

With both Beckham and Landry heathy next season, there’s a ton of potential for the Browns to have a very explosive.

Landry said this offseason that the offense lacked identity under former head coach Freddie Kitchens, who also called the plays on offense. New Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is excited to work with Beckham and Landry and have them do what they do best on the field.

“I think the biggest thing is to find what they do well and put them in those positions,” Van Pelt said during his press conference on Thursday. “If it is something that is not in their wheelhouse, don’t ask them to do it. It is just like the quarterback. Do what he does well over and over again with repetition and muscle memory, and the timing of the pass game and all that will help. Both are extremely talented receivers and I am very fired up to work with both of them.”

