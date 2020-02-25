Chiefs Coach Andy Reid’s Super Bowl LIV Outfit on Display at Pro Football HoF

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His Super Bowl LIV-winning outfit is however, already there. On Monday, it was announced the hat, jacket and shoes worn by the veteran play caller would be on display for all to see in Canton, Ohio.

Recently received at the Hall: the hat, jacket and shoes worn by #Chiefs HC Andy Reid from #SuperBowlLIV. These items will go on display later this month in our Pro Football Today Gallery to commemorate the Chiefs championship!@NFL | @Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/tLiIJB64Gw — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 25, 2020

After seeing a close up of the outfit, it didn’t take long for NFL Twitter to make some on brand, but harmless jokes about the 61-year-old’s signature style.

Black Air Force’s ehh, yeah he was taking that trophy home regardless if they won or not — Mitch (@mitchjk21) February 25, 2020

Andy Reid had black forces on he about that action…. https://t.co/2uCUi5orp0 — Yellow Boiii (@yellow815) February 25, 2020

Andy Reid with the custom black Air Forces with the red “AR,” is top tier criminal activity. He stole the trophy and hasn’t looked back since. 😂 https://t.co/GSnzp9pggC — Nayvadius 😈 #LLKB 🙏🏾 (@EJRansom3) February 25, 2020

Andy Reid accomplishment perhaps the greatest feat ever done while wearing black forces https://t.co/TuTBSEGQZi — Andrew Hammond (@ahammTNT) February 25, 2020

Reid led the Chiefs to an unforgettable comeback win against the San Francisco 49ers to give Kansas City their first Super Bowl title in 50 years and second in franchise history. The Los Angeles native also led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in 2005, but lost to the New England Patriots 24-21.

Chat Between Reid and Tyrann Mathieu From Super Bowl Goes Viral

Chiefs fans understand just how impactful Reid has been since taking his talents to Arrowhead Stadium in 2013. However, it was a particular moment during the Super Bowl earlier this month that prove the mutual appreciation Reid has with the players who perform under him. A mic’d up conversation between Reid and star safety Tyrann Mathieu went viral after it showed Reid giving the Honey Badger some much needed words of encouragement in the midst of the contentious game.

"I want to go back out there." 🦈 "I know, me too." 🍯🦡 pic.twitter.com/ZsUldVvYnp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 19, 2020

“Lead them. Lead them. That’s what you’re here for, man. Best in the business. Best in the business,” Reid can heard instructing to Mathieu.

“I got you,” the newly-crowned Chiefs MVP said.

The Chiefs were able to stop the San Francisco 49ers from marching down the field and attempting a comeback after they regained a 24-20 lead in the fourth quarter. A healthy Kansas City offense, unstoppable defense and exceptional play-calling from the former Brigham Young product were all catalysts behind the unforgettable victory.

He may have been criticized in the past for his clock management habits or questionable decision-making but after this season, no one will be denying Reid’s influence on the game of football and especially his contributions to the Kansas City Chiefs.