NFL Trade Talk: Eagles’ Alshon Jeffery to Bills in Perfect Deal?

There has been a feeling the Eagles may be stuck with Alshon Jeffery in 2020. His salary is too massive to dump or move, plus big-bodied receivers don’t fall from the sky.

Maybe not. As NFL Draft conversations heat up, it’s looking more and more likely that either Clemson’s Tee Higgins or Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III could be on the board at No. 21.

There has also been renewed hope that the hiring of new wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead will lead to increased development for second-year jump-ball specialist JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Amid the backdrop of all that, the Buffalo Bills have now surfaced as a potential trading partner for Jeffery.

The mercurial 29-year-old receiver still has two years left on the restructured contract he signed in 2019 but it might not be quite the albatross as previously thought. Especially not for a team desperate for pass-catchers. Buffalo is projected to have $80 million in cap space and quarterback Josh Allen is pushing for them to improve the roster.

It could be a perfect storm for a trade, per Bleacher Report. The return on investment? The Eagles could net a fourth- and sixth-round draft pick for Jeffery. That would be a steal for a player who has turned into a locker-room cancer who was the reported source for disparaging remarks on Carson Wentz.

Per Bleacher Report: The Philadelphia Eagles somehow thrived during their latest playoff run despite being down to three healthy wide receivers, a couple of which came from the practice squad. That’s not the way to build a roster, of course. But circumstances showed the offense doesn’t require big-dollar receivers on the outside to win, which makes Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson expendable. Buffalo has more than enough to absorb Jeffery’s $9.9 million base salary and complete its skill positions.

Alshon Jeffery has deleted all photos (but one) from his Instagram and has disabled tags. pic.twitter.com/S3cqmPHpqi — Eagles Nation (NFC East Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) January 27, 2020

Remember, Jeffery underwent surgery for a Lisfranc sprain on his injured foot this past December and it usually takes about 11 months to fully recover. That means he’ll likely miss training camp and the first few weeks of next season. He also oddly deleted all photos from Instagram, except one. Whatever that means.

Jeffery Makes Cameo at Philadelphia Auto Show

Alshon Jeffery recently made a guest appearance at the Philadelphia Auto Show to sign autographs for fans. If there was any bad blood, the line didn’t show it. He was greeted by an adoring crowd, many of them wearing No. 17 midnight green jerseys.

Jeffery had been teasing the meet-and-greet on social media for a few weeks and made sure to display his gratitude by re-tweeting photos from the afternoon. It looked like all love.

There has been much talk about the Eagles moving on from Jeffery in the offseason. His production was down, plus he’s trying to rehab from a serious foot injury. That being said, GM Howie Roseman seemed to give Jeffery a huge vote of confidence at his end-of-year press conference.

“I think we forget some of the contributions to our team that Alshon has had,” Roseman told reporters. “During our Super Bowl year, the injury he played with not missing a game and the contributions in that Super Bowl game, and last year [2018] he had 11 catches during the playoffs, and even this year in his last game he had nine catches for over 130 yards in the Miami game. Alshon is a talented player and he loves being an Eagle and he loves this city.”

Stay tuned. This debate continues to rage on.

