NFL Expert Has Speedy Alabama WR Going to Eagles in Mock Draft

Henry Ruggs III can run the 40-yard dash in 4.25 seconds. One NFL draft expert has him running all the way to Philadelphia.

NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his first mock for April’s draft in Las Vegas, a full-on circus that will feature players arriving in boats underneath the famed waterfalls at the Bellagio.

Per Jeremiah, one of those barges may be carrying the Alabama speedster amid a sea of midnight green. (On an interesting side note, Jeremiah once worked in the Eagles’ personnel department as a talent scout).

Ruggs has been called the most explosive player in the entire draft, a guy capable of breaking John Ross’ 4.22 40-time record at the NFL Combine. He’s been called a hybrid of Julio Jones and Tyreek Hill, thanks to his rare combination of size, speed, and leaping ability.

Mock Draft season is officially HERE. Who does @MoveTheSticks have your team taking in the 2020 @NFLDraft? pic.twitter.com/S3qt1P5g8e — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2020

The conventional wisdom was that there was no way Ruggs would be there when the Eagles select at pick No. 21. Jeremiah has the 6-foot-, 190-pounder slipping all the way down the first round as the third receiver off the board. It would a tremendous twist of good fortune to have Ruggs land there, that late in the first round.

GM Howie Roseman better jump at the chance to draft him. Ruggs would be a day one starter for the Eagles and could form a lethal dual-speed threat with DeSean Jackson on the other side. (Think: Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill in Kansas City).

This is the scouting report on Ruggs, per The Draft Network:

Insanely fast wide receiver who is a blur in the open field. Has the ability to blow by any cornerback vertically, simply because of his top-end speed. A legit 4.2 runner. Elite hand strength at the catch point. Makes contested catch situations in traffic look way too easy. Used often as a red-zone threat because of his leaping ability, natural hands, and aggressive mindset on jump balls. Possesses rare body flexibility in the air – has a great feel to contort and twist his body to stay in bounds or make something out of nothing at the catch point. An explosive and fluid ball carrier after the catch. Slippery and difficult to bring down in the open field.

Initial WR Rankings: 1. Jerry Jeudy

2. Laviska Shenault Jr

3. Antonio Gandy-Golden

4. CeeDee Lamb

5. Henry Ruggs III

6. Justin Jefferson

7. KJ Hamler

8. Tee Higgins

9. Tyler Johnson

10. Bryan Edwards#NFLDraft #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/QizD5NPAaW — Late Round Legends (@LateRoundLegend) January 21, 2020

Ruggs Runs 4.25 40-Yard Dash at Junior Pro Day

Henry Ruggs first flashed his speed last March at Alabama’s junior pro day when he ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.25 seconds. He was also clocked at 23 miles-per-hour during his sophomore season.

He’s fast. Really fast. And Ruggs thinks he can run even faster.

“I actually was kind of upset after I ran because I didn’t feel like I had a good start, but after they told me the numbers I was like … I still feel like I can do better,” Ruggs said after clocking a 4.25 in the 40, via BamaOnline. “I didn’t really look for attention, it was just — they told us to come up here and do that stuff and I just did what I had to do, and it just so happened I came out with those numbers.”

Up 42-7 and we've got Henry Ruggs III running straight at five Ole Miss defenders full speed like he's never scored a touchdown before — and destroys two of them while crossing the goal line. This kid is special. pic.twitter.com/GwqlBfK4TX — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) June 12, 2019

In three years at Alabama, under legendary coach Nick Saban, Ruggs recorded 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging 17.5 yards per catch. He also ran the ball two times for 75 yards and a score.

“Henry is a really explosive guy,” Saban told BamaOnline. “He’s got great speed. He’s good in and out of breaks. He’s been really consistent with his hands. He plays with a lot of toughness, and he has the ability to sustain in practice and games unusually well.”

This time next year Henry Ruggs will be the fastest player in the NFL pic.twitter.com/OWx4Af1uU6 — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) September 17, 2019

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!