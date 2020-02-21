Lane Johnson Issues Bold Challenge to Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles’ pot-stirrer is back at the stove. And this time he’s cooking up a guarantee for next season.

Lane Johnson, known for his epic back and forth with opponents, appeared on FOX Sports’ Undisputed on Thursday where he issued a bold challenge to the Eagles’ most hated divisional rival. The starting right tackle — one of the best in the entire NFL — seemed to guarantee two victories over the Cowboys in 2020. Johnson told loud-mouth Dallas fan (and rarely unbiased football analyst) Skip Bayless that the Eagles would beat Dallas twice when Bayless asked him what to expect next year.

Here was the exchange, as transcribed by Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton:

Bayless: So, will you guarantee two Eagles victories next year over the Dallas Cowboys? Johnson: Hey, don’t ask me dumb questions. I mean, hell yeah!

The comments follow a pattern for Johnson who has often spatted with the Cowboys on social media, particularly pass-rushing defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. The two share mutual respect and try to leverage bulletin board material for their respective teams. Johnson once compared it to a WWE type of rivalry and gamesmanship.

“We’re an entertainment league, so it’s all about the fans,” Johnson said in 2019. “Every time I go against him [Lawrence], it’s a battle. There’s a mutual respect there.”

Johnson Records Podcast with ‘Stone Cold’

Speaking of wrestling, Lane Johnson was a guest on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s podcast in an episode that will air on March 3. The WWE Hall-of-Famer posted a photo of him and Johnson on Twitter and captioned it with: “Great shooting the breeze with you! Thanks for stopping by. We’re drinking beer next time. Safe travels.”

Great shooting the breeze with you! Thanks for stopping by. We’re drinking beer next time. Safe travels. Podcast drops on March 3. 🦅🦅🦅RT @LaneJohnson65: Hard to beat hanging with the Texas Rattlesnake! @steveaustinBSR 💀 #stonecold pic.twitter.com/LYQ09BgZTQ — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 21, 2020

Both men are Texas natives as “Stone Cold” (obviously) hails from Austin and Johnson calls Groveton home, a Texas town about 3.5 hours from Austin. You may recall that Johnson did an uncanny impression of Stone Cold’s famous persona in a 2015 viral video.

In it, he yells about drinking “whiskey, tequila, beer and more beer.” Stone Cold has long been known for chugging beers on the wrestling mat prior to his matches and hyping up the crowd with the same chant.

Nigel Bradham Bids Fond Farewell to Eagles Fans

The Eagles released Nigel Bradham on Wednesday in an effort to save about $4.5 million in salary-cap space. The team did the veteran middle linebacker a solid by releasing him prior to March 18 to allow Bradham to explore free agency and find a new team. They could have just waited and limited his options.

Bradham, who played four seasons in Philadelphia and recorded 348 tackles, seemed to appreciate the gesture and took to Twitter to thank Eagles fans for their support over the years. Remember, he was a key cog during the team’s 2017 Super Bowl run and started in 58 regular-season games and six playoff games for the Eagles.

“Thank you Bird Gang it was an incredible four seasons at the Linc! I appreciate all the love this city gave to me and my family,” Bradham wrote on Twitter. “We were welcomed with open arms and can forever call Philly a home! 5trey love y’all!!!”

The 30-year-old followed it up with another message.

“To my teammates man was an unbelievable honor to go to work w the best group of men a team can have,” Bradham wrote. “What we established and brought to the table everyday will forever be remembered stay resilient through it all! Love y’all boys! We all we got!!! We all we need!!”

