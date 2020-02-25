Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Revealed When He Knew Vanessa Bryant Was ‘The One’

The basketball world is mourning the death of Los Angeles Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi.

On Monday, Bryant was honored during a celebration at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in which friends, family and colleagues paid respect for the five-time NBA Champion.

He was also a family man and he loved his wife.

In anunearthed clip via MTV News, Bryant discussed his love for his wife and when he knew that she was ‘the one.’

Check out the Q&A Below:

MTV News: What Made [Vanessa Bryant] the one?

Kobe Bryant: You know, it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you, but you just know! I mean, love is a funny thing. I can’t explain it, and I don’t understand it, but all I know is, you know, she caught my heart. And I just knew that she was the one.

MTV News: You describe her as a real tough woman.

Kobe Bryant: Yeah, Vanessa, she’s very strong. She’s very strong-willed.

MTV News: How do you see you guys in the future?

Kobe Bryant: In the future, I see us as being two-cool-ass parents [Laughs]. Young parents, full of energy. She has a ton of energy, and I have a ton of energy.

His wife, Vanessa Bryant gave a moving tribute to both her husband and their daughter.

“I couldn’t see him as a celebrity nor just an incredible basketball player,” said Vanessa Bryant.