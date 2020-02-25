Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Revealed When He Knew Vanessa Bryant Was ‘The One’

The basketball world is mourning the death of Los Angeles Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi.
On Monday, Bryant was honored during a celebration at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in which friends, family and colleagues paid respect for the five-time NBA Champion.
He was also a family man and he loved his wife.
In anunearthed clip via MTV News, Bryant discussed his love for his wife and when he knew that she was ‘the one.’
Check out the Q&A Below:
MTV News: What Made [Vanessa Bryant] the one?
Kobe Bryant: You know, it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you, but you just know! I mean, love is a funny thing. I can’t explain it, and I don’t understand it, but all I know is, you know, she caught my heart. And I just knew that she was the one.
MTV News: You describe her as a real tough woman.
Kobe Bryant: Yeah, Vanessa, she’s very strong. She’s very strong-willed.
MTV News: How do you see you guys in the future?
Kobe Bryant: In the future, I see us as being two-cool-ass parents [Laughs]. Young parents, full of energy. She has a ton of energy, and I have a ton of energy.
His wife, Vanessa Bryant gave a moving tribute to both her husband and their daughter.
“I couldn’t see him as a celebrity nor just an incredible basketball player,” said Vanessa Bryant.
“He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of my children. He was mine. He was my everything. Kobe and I have been together since I was 17-and-a-half years old. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector. He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. He was the early bird and I was the night owl, I was fire and he was ice, and vice versa at times. We balanced each other out. He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman, he was loving and adoring and romantic. He was truly the romantic one in our relationship. I looked forward to Valentine’s Day and our anniversaries every year. He planned special anniversary trips and a special traditional gift for every year of our marriage. He even handmade my most treasured gifts. He just thought outside the box and was so thoughtful even while working hard to be the best athlete. He gave to me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in “The Notebook” movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said because it was the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole beings, two perfectly imperfect people raising a beautiful family and our sweet and amazing girls.”