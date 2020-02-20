Frank Vogel Reveals Lakers Careful Approach to Roster Additions

The Los Angeles Lakers have not been fazed by rival teams around the NBA making moves to add depth and veteran leadership, even if they were going after some of the same targets.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel made a strong statement while a guest on ESPN LA 710’s Mornings with Keyshawn, LZ and Travis on the team’s mindset when it comes to roster construction and bringing in new faces.

Simply, the Lakers — who lead the Western Conference coming out of the All-Star break with a 41-12 record — are not letting what other teams do dictate their moves.

“There is obviously a mindset when you get near the trade deadline or after the trade deadline in the buyout market, you are going to explore all options to improve your team. It’s not Clippers based or Denver Nuggets based, or Utah Jazz based or Houston Rockets based,” Vogel said. “It’s just about finding avenues to make our team stronger for the playoffs and give us more firepower. We are going to explore all those, while also measuring the potential impact on team chemistry.”

The Lakers were courting retired guard Darren Collison for some time, trying to coax him back to the court to help out their second unit. However, he chose to stay put and enjoy the retired life.

There are also rumors that the team could be interested in Knicks wing Moe Harkless if he is bought out by the Knicks and veteran guard J.R. Smith appears to be on the radar as well.

‘You don’t want to make moves just to make moves,” Vogel said. “Our strength thus far in the season has been in our unity. If there is opportunity to add somebody who can really give us a lift or provide a different dynamic come playoff time, we are going to explore those options. But again, we feel really good about the roster we have put together and what we’ve been able to accomplished so far.”

Frank Vogel Addresses Lakers Struggles Against Top Teams

A lot has been made of the Lakers losses to the championship contending teams around the league, like the Clippers, Nuggets and Celtics. While the team’s record speaks for itself, some sloppy play in those games has been a cause for concern, which Vogel addressed, citing the Lakers 23-5 record away from Staples Center.

“Any time you lose a game, for a coach, it causes a lot of concern. But I think in the totality of our season, you’re not going to win every game,” Vogel said. “We have won at a high clip against teams with sub .500 records and at a pretty good clip against teams with winning records. Like I said, you are not going to win all of them. We had two East Coast trips where we left 3-2 on both of them. Those are winning trips.”

The Lakers kick off their post All-Star break schedule with a trio of home games, including a big test against the Celtics on Feb. 23.

Frank Vogel: Lakers can Prevail in Any Playoff Series

So despite keeping the roster intact and not making any major splashes, Vogel feels good about his squad making a run at a title. After all, not many teams have a solution to slow down the All-Star combo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis consistently.

“We just have to continue to get better,” Vogel told the radio show. “There are a lot of execution pieces that have been strong but could be stronger, on both ends of the floor. We have got to make sure we are having a mindset that this is our stretch run and we have to tighten the ship up and get ourselves fully prepared for a playoff run.

“I believe that if you put this group against anybody in this league in a playoff series, we can prevail and I’m excited what it will look like come playoff time.”

