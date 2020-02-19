Lakers Get Update Regarding Key Buyout Target

The Los Angeles Lakers did not make any moves at the trade deadline, and have not added any pieces via the buyout market, watching rivals around the league add talented veterans to the mix.

But one player the Lakers are keeping their eyes on is Moe Harkless, who was sent from the Clippers to the New York Knicks in the deal for Marcus Morris. It was recently reported by Sam Amick of The Athletic that the Lakers are monitoring the situation regarding Harkless in New York.

“… Moe Harkless is a name that I had heard that they were interested in and monitoring and still have an eye on …” – The Athletic’s Sam Amick on the Lakers during his appearance on The Sedano Show today. — TheLakersReview (@TheLakersReview) February 18, 2020

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic provided a significant update regarding that situation, reporting: “Moe Harkless says he hasn’t initiated any talks with the Knicks about taking a buyout before the end of the month. He says he and his agent might talk about it at some point and weigh whether he wants to play for a contender.” Moe Harkless says he hasn't initiated any talks with the Knicks about taking a buyout before the end of the month. He says he and his agent might talk about it at some point and weigh whether he wants to play for a contender. The Knicks traded for him in the Marcus Morris deal. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) February 19, 2020 Harkless was the 15th overall pick in the 2012 draft. He’s never been able to break out as a star, but has been a key role player on multiple teams and has a reputation as one of the stingier perimeter defenders in the league. This season, Harkless is averaging 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 22.9 minutes per game. Moe Harkless Calls Playing for Knicks a ‘Dream’ It was initially thought that Harkless would be a prime buyout candidate following the move, but has called the opportunity to play for his hometown Knicks a “dream.” “It means a lot to me, being from the city, growing up watching the Knicks, loving the Knicks. Being here is a great feeling. I’m excited and grateful. It’s a dream come true,” Harkless told reporters, via SNY. “I was a Knicks fan growing up. I loved watching the Knicks on TV, I loved coming to the Garden for games when I could. And I actually played at the Garden in college, too, so it’s like I’ve come full circle now.” The Knicks are in the basement of the Eastern Conference, entering the All-Star break at 17-38. Led by Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Lakers are sitting atop the Western Conference with a record of 41-12. Lakers Did Not Pursue Reggie Jackson: Report Veteran guard Reggie Jackson signed with the Clippers on Tuesday, taking one of the top buyout targets off the board. Jackson has averaged 14.9 points and 5.1 assists in 14 games this season after missing some time early in the season with injury. He’ll play a key role in the Clippers second unit.