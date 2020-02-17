Anthony Davis’ Free Throw Gives Team LeBron Walk-Off All-Star Win [WATCH]

The 69th edition of the NBA All-Star Game turned into a pick-up contest for the ages on basketball’s biggest stage.

Playing to a target overall score of 157 in the fourth quarter, Anthony Davis stepped to the line and hit a free-throw to win the game for Team LeBron over Team Giannis, 157-155.

The new format for the game that debuted this year led to incredible intensity and drama, that has never been experienced in this exhibition contest before.

The first three quarters were contested as separate games with the winning team getting $100K that went towards their charity.

The fourth quarter was untimed and there was a target score set by adding 24 points to the total of the team who had the overall lead through three quarters, to honor Kobe Bryant’s No. 24. The first team to reach that total target score would be declared the winner of the game and be rewarded $200K to go towards their charity.

Chicago was hosting the All-Star Weekend for the first time since the iconic 1988 rendition that saw Michael Jordan take home the All-Star Game MVP with a dominating performance, scoring 40 points.

Kawhi Leonard Named First Winner of Kobe Bryant ASG MVP Award

For an effort that the Black Mamba would have been proud of, Kawhi Leonard was named the first winner of the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP delivered once more when the lights shone the brightest, hitting eight three-pointers on his way to a game-high 30 points.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced on Saturday at his All-Star Weekend news conference that the award will be renamed the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, in honor of the 18-time NBA All-Star who was killed in a with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others last month in a tragic helicopter crash.

In addition to the five NBA titles he led the Lakers to, Bryant was named the MVP of the All-Star Game four times during his illustrious career (2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011).

Bryant was named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame during the NBA’s All-Star weekend.

“I’ve never seen in my long life an athlete passing that had the impact that Kobe’s passing had on people, people on the street, people that didn’t even know him,” said Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.