Lakers: Magic Johnson Opens Up on Houston Astros Scandal, Kobe Bryant Death

Naismith Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend, Magic Johnson has always been candid.

Such was the case last weekend during McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Event in Chicago, Illinois.

The five-time NBA Champion was asked if there would ever be another Kobe Bryant.

“There will never ever be a Kobe Bryant and what he meant to this family as a husband and a father,” said Johnson.

Magic Johnson: “There will never be another Kobe Bryant.” pic.twitter.com/bBdQjTSXt4 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 14, 2020

“And then to see him take time with his babies like he did. We often don’t give black men any credit when we are good fathers and so, Kobe was an EXCELLENT father, loved his wife, and we already know what he meant to us as a basketball player.”

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in January along with his daughter, Gianna and seven other passengers who were en route to a basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy located in Thousand Oaks, California.

Kobe Bryant is now fourth on the NBA’s career scoring list with the Black Mamba registering 33,643 points.

Magic Johnson also weighed in on the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal and how it could possibly affect the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lakers Legend, Magic Johnson also comments on Houston Astros’ cheating scandal and how it affects Los Angeles Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/KNcjYzxReV — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 14, 2020

“One thing for me that’s hard being an athlete, I just want a level playing field,” said Johnson.