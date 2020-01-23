Dwight Howard Looks to Lakers Great for Dunk Contest Help, Calls on Fans’ Support

The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend is quickly approaching, with festivities set to kick off February 14th and run through February 16th in Chicago. One of the weekend’s biggest draws this year will be the return of “Superman”, aka Dwight Howard, to the slam dunk contest.

Howard was the main attraction in one of the most memorable Dunk Contests to date over a decade ago. The then-Orlando Magic big man, with an “S” embroidered on his chest, draped a cape around his shoulders and soared through the air on his way to capturing his one and only Dunk Contest Championship.

Now, 12 years later, in the midst of a career resurgence, Howard is ready to reclaim his throne as one of the league’s top high-flyers. Howard recently committed to the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest, and if he has his way, he won’t be the only Laker taking the court that night.

Dwight Howard Wants Kobe Bryant’s Help in Dunk Contest

Following a Wednesday night 100-92 victory over the New York Knicks, Lakers center Dwight Howard was bombarded by media at his locker with a different event on their mind, the 2020 Dunk Contest.

Howard was asked, without giving anything away, if he was thinking of including any teammates for passing purposes. Another member of the media chimed in, claiming “AD (Anthony Davis) said he would help.” However, Howard apparently has a different idea, looking for the aid of a former teammate, and all-time Lakers great.

I’m trying to get Kobe. So if I can get all the Laker fans to lobby to get Kobe to help me in the dunk contest, that’d be really good. That’d be awesome.”

Howard certainly has lofty expectations for his dunk contest, and getting Kobe to partake in his dunk routine would be a sight to behold.

Howard has mended his relationship with the league and fans during his second stint with the Lakers this season. Apparently, he’s looking to add a cherry on top by teaming up with a one-time teammate who once called him “soft” amongst a plethora of other less than desirable things.

Howard spent one long and grueling year alongside Kobe in Los Angeles back in the 2012-13 season. He was perceived to be a homerun offseason addition, and was expected to reign in the new era of Lakers basketball while Kobe rode off into the sunset. Evidently, that was not the case, Howard and Kobe butted heads from the getgo, and Howard found himself in Houston the following season, and in the beginning of a career crossroads.

Now, at the age of 34, after bouncing around the league, Howard has clawed his way back from the depths of mediocrity to become not only a feasible NBA player, but a viable puzzle piece in the Lakers 2020 title hopes.

We’re still not sure if the Lakers will ultimately hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the year, but in just a few weeks, Howard will get a chance to add some hardware to his personal trophy case. And it would be all the more special and monumental if Kobe Bryant was part of that process.

