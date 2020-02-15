DraftKings XFL Saturday Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings XFL $40K Saturday Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a matchup between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the Seattle Dragons, each of which is looking for their first victory on the season. The game kicks off Saturday at 5:00 pm ET on FOX.

The winner of tonight’s contest will receive a whopping $10K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Brandon Silvers $12,000

$12,000 FLEX: Austin Proehl $11,600

$11,600 FLEX: De’Veon Smith $7,800

$7,800 FLEX: Taylor Cornelius $6,800

$6,800 FLEX: Keenan Reynolds $6,200

$6,200 FLEX: Ja’Quan Gardner $4,400

Why This Lineup?

Brandon Silvers rose to prominence as one of the better quarterbacks in the now extinct AAF, and now he appears to be leading the charge amongst XFL signal-callers. Despite his two interceptions a week ago, he seems geared up to be a prominent fantasy option on a weekly basis. Silvers attempted 40 passes and scored nearly 19 fantasy points in less than four quarters of play a week ago. Expect another solid performance from Silvers, who faces off against a Tampa Bay team that surrendered two total touchdowns to Matt McGloin one week ago.

You hear that? That’s the sound of Bill Belichick’s ears ringing every time Seattle Dragons’ slot-receiver Austin Proehl catches another pass. Proehl, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Ricky Proehl, was arguably the star of the inaugural week of XFL football. Proehl was targeted 10 times a week ago, hauling in two touchdown receptions, including a long reception of 57 yards. Tampa Bay allowed their Week 1 opponents’ three-top receivers to average a combined 18.2 yards per reception.

De’Veon Smith dominated Tampa Bay’s touches a week ago, out attempting the next closest Vipers player by 11 rushes, while averaging a solid 4.9 yards per rush. With an already struggling aerial attack now being headed by two reserve quarterbacks, expect Tampa to lean heavily on Smith and the run game on Saturday.

Speaking of two reserve quarterbacks, Taylor Cornelius is expected to share time with Quinton Flowers under center due to starter Aaron Murray being ruled out with a foot injury. Per ABC Action News, it was Cornelius who received the majority of first-team snaps in practice during the week. Flowers will be sprinkled in here and there, but Cornelius seems like the play here. Also, a starting quarterback priced below $7,000 is hard to beat.

While Austin Proehl stole the show for Seattle a week ago, it was actually Keenan Reynolds who was listed as the team’s WR1 on their depth chart. While he didn’t produce the numbers of a player with said designation, his target count (seven a week ago) proves the team views him as a key playmaker. Expect Seattle to get the former Navy Midshipman involved early on Saturday.

Ja’Quan Gardner started for Seattle a week ago, but saw a nearly even time-share with Kenneth Farrow in the backfield. While he may not have value as a true workhorse back, Gardner did see one green-zone attempt a week ago and has a solid chance of hitting paydirt, which is all you can ask with your final roster spot.

READ NEXT: Giants QB-WR Duo Deemed Next Great New York Connection