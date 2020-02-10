NBA Catch Up: 10 Things You Missed From the Weekend

It was a busy weekend with the Oscars on and the XFL beginning among other events. Do you feel like you missed out on something in the NBA? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Darren Collison Flirted With the Lakers & Clippers but Decided to Stay Retire

As our own Sean Deveney reported, Darren Collison preferred to stay local in the Los Angeles area if he came out of retirement. As Adrian Wojnarowski reports, the point guard will stay away from the game.

Veteran guard Darren Collison has decided that he won’t return to the NBA this season and plans to stay retired, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Clippers had been courting him, but Collison has informed teams that the timing isn’t right for him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2020

Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III Sixers Debut Delayed

The Sixers traded for Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Warriors on Wednesday. The duo didn’t play for the Sixers on Thursday against the Bucks, which was understandable. They didn’t play on Friday against the Grizzlies, OK, and there were rumblings that they wouldn’t play until Tuesday against the Clippers—nearly a week after being traded—because they still needed to get their physicals with the team.

Just got word that Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III have crossed the Ben Franklin Bridge. They've walked 86 miles since Thursday morning. — Austin Krell (@KrellTPL) February 9, 2020

Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III slow cross country trek across are almost here. pic.twitter.com/MTFtDDym6q — Lyle (@WalkWithLyle) February 9, 2020

Apparently, all went well with the team’s medical staff on Saturday and both Burks and Robinson were available on Sunday vs. the Bulls. Robinson played 12 minutes (scoring 10) and Burks…didn’t see the floor (coach’s decision).

Ja Morant Records First Career Triple-Double

2019 No. 2 overall pick recorded what should be the first of many triple-doubles in his career on Sunday as the Grizzlies took down the Wizards in Washington. After the game, he gave his kicks to a special fan.

Ja Morant talks about his first career triple-double #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/scQe7tggkO — Chris Crouse (@NBACrouse) February 10, 2020

Andre Iguodala Returns To The Court

The last time we saw Andre Iguodala on the court, it was Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Golden State. Since then, he’s been traded to the Grizzlies, and (after a half-season of waiting) traded to the Heat. The 35-year-old played 23 minutes, shooting just two shots (he made one), though he contributed six rebounds, three assists, and a steal in Miami’s loss to the Blazers.

Not Goaltending?

The refs missed this blatantly obvious goaltending call on Damian Lillard’s layup pic.twitter.com/3NmwD9WSmA — FH🏀 (@ForeverHardwood) February 8, 2020

The play, which the NBA later admitted should have been called goaltending, upset Damian Lillard…just a little bit.

Damian Lillard was furious after the no-call toward the end of the Blazers’ loss. pic.twitter.com/KHrr6AZhgd — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2020

Wizards’ Bradley Beal Remains Clutch

On Friday night, Bradley Beal proved why he should have been an All-Star. Down with by one; under 1.2 seconds left; off a pass from Troy Brown Jr., Beal showcased his clutchness.

There was a celebration inside the Wizards locker room after the game and fans continued to celebrate for a few hours afterward as the organization treated fans to concert by Ma$e and Dru Hill.

Marvin Williams Secures Buyout with Hornets, Signs With Bucks

The Hornet were one of 11 teams not to make a trade during the 2019-20 NBA season. However, a little over 24 hours past the deadline, news broke of Marvin Williams finding his way to the Bucks.

Williams said last month that he thought he might retire rather than seek out a new deal once he was done in Charlotte. “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve certainly thought about being done,” Williams said at the time. “I feel like that’s where I am right now: I could do it or I could not.”

The Bucks didn’t make a move at the deadline, opting to not mess with the good chemistry they have. Williams will come to a good situation, one that could help him achieve a goal of winning an NBA championship. Williamson, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 draft, already owns an NCAA championship as he contributed to Roy Williams’ first title at UNC.

Does Reggie Jackson Want to Give up Money to Play For a Contender?

Reggie Jackson’s tenure in Detroit could come to an end but as in any buyout agreement, it’ll cost Jackson some salary. The point guard is still accessing his options.

Detroit's Reggie Jackson is still assessing whether to pursue a buyout or complete his Pistons contract, league sources say, but the Clippers have emerged as a likely suitor if Jackson goes that route The Clips, of course, also have interest in prime Laker target Darren Collison — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2020

The Pistons made a major move at the deadline, shipping Andre Drummond to the Cavs. There’s a rebuilding happening in Detroit and Jackson could be the next veteran to exit the franchise.

Hornets, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Working On Buyout

The former No. 2 overall pick will reportedly part ways with the Hornets, as he and the team are working on a buyout. We outlined four teams, including the Lakers and Mavericks, that would be good fits for MKG.