Patrick Mahomes’ Voice: Kermit the Frog Jokes Don’t Bother Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes has heard all the jokes about his voice from teammates and opponents alike. Most start with some reference to Kermit the Frog, but the Chiefs quarterback takes it all in stride trying not to take himself too seriously despite emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Why does Mahomes’ voice sound so unique? It is a mix of having a bit of a Texas drawl combined with a high pitched sound that gives the Chiefs’ quarterback his one-of-a-kind voice. Mahomes is originally from Tyler, Texas so part of his accent is shaped by his upbringing.

Mahomes’ own coach Andy Reid once described his voice as “froggish.” During the Super Bowl media night, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill offered his brief impression of Mahomes before stopping himself after worrying that the quarterback would stop throwing him the ball. Hill explained that his favorite memory of Mahomes is hearing him talk each game in the huddle.

“Probably when he comes in the huddle and he sounds like a frog,” Hill said, per USA Today. “I crack up every time, just like it’s the first time.”

Hill stopped himself a few seconds into his impersonation as he wants to get the ball early and often in the Super Bowl.

“I can’t do that no more, because look, he ain’t going throw me the ball no more,” Hill joked, per KMBC 9 News.

Heres a look at Hill’s hilarious interview with his Mahomes’ impression.

Tyreek Hill imitating Patrick Mahomes’s voice is priceless! 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/sTVkafDDyJ — Boom, It’s Football! (@BoomItsFBALL) January 28, 2020

Patrick Mahomes Gives Chiefs Coach Andy Reid the Award for the Best Voice Impression

Does Patrick Mahomes sound like Kermit the Frog? 🐸🤔 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ORxlmFHoo7 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) October 3, 2018

As for who does the best impression, Mahomes gives the award to Reid as he feels his head coach has the most accurate impersonation. Mahomes does not seem to have a problem with all the voice jokes.

“He has that authoritative figure but at the same time can relate to everybody,” Mahomes explained to The Kansas City Star. “He has the good impression of my voice, so it’s pretty cool. … He throws it in there every once in a while.”

Mahomes has heard the jokes well before his NFL career began, but the Chiefs quarterback admitted he tries to take everything in stride.

“It’s something that I’ve kind of embraced,” Mahomes admitted to The Kansas City Star. “I mean, it’s me, it’s who I am. So I’m never going to be insecure about it; I just kind of embrace it and keep going.”

The Chiefs quarterback has emerged as one of the most marketable players in the NFL. Mahomes admitted that his teammates do a good job of keeping his feet on the ground starting with a lot of good-natured jokes about his voice.

“If I’m ever getting too big of a head, they just kind of bring out the voice, you know — they try to mimic my voice,” Mahomes told ESPN, per Business Insider. “That’s kind of gotten its thing in the locker room.”

Mahomes’ Mom Does Not Enjoy the Jokes About Her Son’s Voice

Patrick Mahomes watching PFT do his Kermit the frog voice impression in front of him is hilarious content.

(via @PardonMyTake) pic.twitter.com/4jxQ1YDSZp — Kansas City Media (@KansasCityMedia) May 20, 2019

Mahomes may not have a problem with the jokes, but his mom, Randi Martin, admitted she is not a big fan. Martin told Sports Illustrated that people have been asking about Mahomes’ voice since he was a child.

“Patrick thinks its funny, but as a mom I’m like, why’s he saying my son sounds like a frog?” Martin noted to Sports Illustrated. “My sister would say you need to get that checked and I would say, ‘You need to worry about your own kid. I got this.’”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is Mahomes’ top target, but even he cannot turn down the opportunity to discuss his quarterback’s sound. Kelce thinks Mahomes’ voice sounds like a mixture of Kermit and the Cookie Monster.

“It’s like he’s off ‘The Muppets,’ man, stuck between like, the Cookie Monster and Kermit the Frog, man,” Kelce told Yahoo Sports. “It’s a mix of the two.”

One thing Mahomes’ teammates can all agree on, their quarterback sounds like a winner.