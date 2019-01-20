Randi Martin, Patrick Mahomes’ Mom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Martin, saw something different about her son from a young age. Mahomes’ mother noticed how athletic he was as a child, but it was hard to predict which sport it would be given his affinity for multiple sports.

Martin can be seen cheering on Mahomes at Chiefs games. She is also the mother to Mahomes’ two siblings, Jackson and Mia. Martin noted her son is living the dream.

“It’s truly been a blessing,” Martin explained to KSHB. “I tell him that all the time. [It’s] a blessing that, you know, little boys dream about. He’s gotten to actually live a dream. So, you know, we take it – I take it one day at a time and try to enjoy it. It is a little overwhelming.”

Martin also understands success has a tendency to change people. While she has not witnessed that in her son, she reminds him to stay grounded.

“I want him to stay humble; That means a lot to me,” Martin noted to KSHB. “I always encourage him to pray and to thank God for his blessings that he has and his abilities.”

Learn more about Mahomes’ mom.

1. Patrick’s Parents Divorced When He Was 11 But They Remain Friends

Mahomes’ parents are regulars at Chiefs games to watch their son play. According to Sports Illustrated, the couple divorced when Mahomes was 11 years old but remain on good terms. They sit in the same suite at Arrowhead Stadium to watch their son play. Martin told Sports Illustrated the divorce was the most difficult time of her son’s life.

Patrick was a somewhat introverted child from the start. He’d have friends over in elementary school and keep to himself, declining to play. His parents divorced when he was 11, in 2006, a year Randi describes as the most difficult of his life. Eventually he made a small group of friends through sports, and though they could have terrorized Tyler on weekends after football victories, they usually stayed clear of the party scene, according to Mahomes’ friends.

2. Patrick’s Mom Told Her Son to Follow in Tom Brady’s Footsteps

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, to her son after he played New England earlier this season: I’ve gotta give it to Tom Brady. We’re the same age. I can’t imagine playing someone 20 years younger than me. Whatever he’s doing, you need to do. — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) January 13, 2019

Tom Brady stands in the way of Mahomes’ attempt to make his first Super Bowl, but Mahomes’ mom believes the Patriots quarterback holds the key to her son’s success. After the Chiefs narrow loss to the Patriots during the 2018 season, Martin gave her son a bit of advice.

“I’ve gotta give it to Tom Brady,” Martin said per Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop. “We’re the same age. I can’t imagine playing someone 20 years younger than me. Whatever he’s doing, you need to do.

After the loss, Mahomes expressed his respect for Tom’s career.

“I have the ultimate respect for Tom and everything that he did this game and his whole entire career,” Mahomes told ESPN. “He’s had success in this league because he’s won games with last-minute drives like that. For us, you just have to find a way to win games like this. If you want to get to where you want to get to, you have to win games that are going to be tight and they’re going to be against really good opponents.”



3. Randi Does Not Like it When People Make Fun of Her Son’s Voice

Mahomes’ unique voice has created no shortage of memes along with some good-natured ribbing from his teammates. Mahomes’ coach Andy Reid once described Mahomes’ voice as “froggish”, and the quarterback admits Reid does the best impression of his voice of anyone.

“Well, he’s got a unique voice, right? It’s…unique…froggish,” Reid told NBC 41.

Mahomes’ voice has been a topic of conversation since his childhood, and Martin does not enjoy the jokes about her son.

“Patrick thinks its funny, but as a mom I’m like, why’s he saying my son sounds like a frog?” Martin explained to Sports Illustrated. “My sister would say you need to get that checked and I would say, ‘You need to worry about your own kid. I got this.’”

4. Randi Believes Patrick Chose Football Over Baseball, Because He Enjoyed Playing in Front of Large Crowds of People

Mahomes is quite the athlete and had more options than just football. He could have followed in his father’s footsteps and been a pro baseball player.

Martin believes her son fell in love with playing quarterback in front of the large crowds that attend Texas high school football games.

“I think it had to do with the fans he had in football,” Martin noted to Sports Illustrated. “You’re in Texas—everybody comes out to watch Friday night football. At first he liked football, but he didn’t love it, and junior year he came to me and said he didn’t think he was going to play anymore. They weren’t letting him play quarterback. But in basketball they would do well, and nobody came to games. Baseball they would do well and no one came to games. In football the stands are full. He finally got to play quarterback and he got to lead, and he just fell in love.”

5. Randi Is Proud of Patrick’s Work in the Community

Mahomes has broken records at Texas Tech and now in the NFL with the Chiefs. Martin noted to KSHB that the thing she is most proud of is his work in the community. Mahomes recently took kids on a shopping spree at a local sporting goods store.

“The moment that makes me the proudest is, whenever he was at Dick’s Sporting Goods the other day, you know, he doesn’t tell me every little thing like that,” Martin explained to KSHB. “But, when I see it, it brings tears to my eyes.”

Mahomes NFL stardom feels a bit surreal to his family. After the Chiefs win over the Colts in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Martin admitted it is a bit overwhelming. Sports Illustrated described the scene with Martin and the family at Arrowhead Stadium.