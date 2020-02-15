NFL Star’s Father Says Raiders to Offer Tom Brady Huge Contract

The Tom Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders rumors were finally starting to quiet a little, but now they’re back to the forefront. The latest rumor comes from Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the father of the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver. Fitzgerald is reporting that the Raiders are prepared to offer Brady a two-year contract worth $60 million.

Now, before you ask yourself why you should care about what the dad of a football player has to say, it’s important to note that Fitzgerald is not LaVar Ball. He’s been covering sports in Minnesota as a writer for over 40 years. No, he’s not Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport, but it’s reasonable to believe that he’s accumulated some sources over the years.

Plus, this falls in line with a report from Schefter that dropped on Super Bowl Sunday that said the Raiders plan to “pursue” the quarterback if the New England Patriots let him walk. As the rumors pile up, it’s seeming very possible the Raiders will at least try to land Brady. However, it remains to be seen what the quarterback wants.

Would Tom Brady Take That Deal?

If the Raiders were to give Brady $30 million a year, that would put him among the five highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. He’d be crazy to think he can get Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson money at his age. That said, he’s left a lot of money on the table over the years in service of the Patriots and he could be looking to recoup some of those losses. The Raiders have the cap space to give him big money.

If the team sends quarterback Derek Carr to another team or lets him go, that’ll be a big cap hit that becomes free. Las Vegas also presents plenty of marketing opportunities for Brady’s TB12 brand. The Raiders have an exciting young roster and could be in the playoffs in 2020 even without Brady. That could appeal to the future Hall of Famer, but he could probably get $30 million a year from a number of teams.

Are There Better Fits for Tom Brady?

Even though Brady will be 43-years old when the season starts, he’s bound to get a lot of offers once free agency gets here. For one, the Patriots aren’t just going to move on. They’re probably going to offer the quarterback as much money as they can. Brady has become a legend in New England and it remains to be seen if the reason he could entertain the idea of leaving is because of a money or respect thing.

If the Patriots don’t lock up Brady, the Raiders may still have a tough time convincing him to come to Las Vegas. The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be the most logical fit. They officially moved on from Philip Rivers, but definitely have a roster that’s ready to win-now. They’ve got a really strong wide receiver corps and a defense that can be elite at times. Also, Brady is from California and he’d be a lot closer to his hometown. It seems like if he leaves the Patriots, the Chargers would be the ideal fit for him. They’ll need his star power if they’re going to sell tickets at their new stadium.

