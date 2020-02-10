Chargers Officially Announce Philip Rivers’ Playing Future in Los Angeles

Since the conclusion of the 2019 NFL regular season, a year in which the Los Angeles Chargers dramatically underperformed, quarterback Philip Rivers’ playing future with the organization has been in question.

Not only did Rivers’ 2019 campaign pale in comparison to the type of statistical and visual performance we’ve come to expect from the potential future Hall of Famer, he followed it up by moving his entire family to Miami, Florida following the end of the year, further adding fuel to the fire of a Rivers-Chargers divorce.

While rumors of Tom Brady taking the helm under center for the Bolts have been circulating ever since the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs, Rivers’ exit from Los Angeles was entirely speculative, until now.

Chargers & Philip Rivers Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Monday, February 10th, 2020, marked the official end of an era, as the Chargers announced via their website that the team and quarterback Philip Rivers have agreed that if he so chooses to continue his playing career into next season, it will not be with the team he spent the past 16-years with. “After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties,” stated GM Tom Telesco. “As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.” Rivers also released a statement regarding the joint decision, heaping nothing but praise on the only organization he’s been a part of during his time in the NFL. “I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the last 16 years. In anything you do, it’s the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am so thankful.” “I never took for granted the opportunity to lead this team out on to the field for 235 games. We had a lot of great moments, beginning in San Diego and then finishing in LA. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward.” What Does the Future Hold for Philip Rivers? The 2020 NFL offseason will prove to be potentially the most hectic and notable offseason for the quarterback position in recent history. With Rivers joining a free agent market that also enlists prominent starting-caliber signal-callers such as Tom Brady, Ryan Tannehill, and Teddy Bridgewater, plus Drew Brees contemplating retirement, there is a chance that we can see a whirlwind of movement at the position throughout the league. However, with Rivers’ decreasing on-field performance, he will likely have to wait for the other puzzle-pieces to fall before he lands a starting gig somewhere, most notably, those four names listed above. Yet, Chargers GM Tom Telesco stated that he still sees a bright future in the NFL for Rivers, stating “I’ve said before that Philip can still compete at a top-starter level.” While Rivers will undoubtedly be given a chance to be a starter somewhere next season if he so chooses, the most likely scenario could very well be him hanging up his cleats and retiring to Florida. “I’m not sure what the future holds, said Rivers. “But my family and I look forward to seeing what God has planned for us next.”

READ NEXT: Is Kyle Van Noy On the Giants’ Free Agent Radar?