Report: Miami Heat Have Interest in Andre Iguodala Trade

The Miami Heat don’t have a lot to offer by way of draft picks these days, not with their 2021 pick already owed and their 2023 pick destined for Oklahoma City—with protections that could roll that pick as far back as 2026. The Heat also owe all their second-rounders through 2026 and have only a 2022 second-rounder from either Denver or Philadelphia in their coffers.

Still, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Heat want in on the Andre Iguodala sweepstakes, which appears to be wheezing toward a final conclusion in the days ahead of the deadline.

The Grizzlies have been holding out for a first-round pick on any deal for Iguodala, who was brought in as a contract filler from the Warriors in July, a move that allowed Golden State to bring in D’Angelo Russell but cost the Warriors a future first-rounder.

Iguodala informed the Grizzlies he did not want to play for the team and the sides agreed to allow Iguodala to work out elsewhere as the team sought to make a trade to a contender. But no contender has been willing to give up a first-rounder for Iguodala, who is now 36 and has not played since June.

Can Heat Get Iguodala Without a Draft Pick?

Maybe the Heat could nudge the Grizzlies to come off that demand. Miami has been unwilling to include its best two young players—Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro—in trade talks and that will certainly not change on Iguodala’s account.

It’s unlikely, too, that the Heat would give up Kendrick Nunn, who has been a revelation this season. Nunn is averaging 15.8 points, though he has struggled with an Achilles tendon injury recently.

But Miami could include second-year forward Duncan Robinson, who is making 43.6 percent of his 3s, and Derrick Jones Jr., an excellent defender who is still finding his offense. That deal would require the Grizzlies to take on the contract of James Johnson, who has a player option at $16 million next season.

That’s not the same as a first-rounder, but the Grizzlies would get some players they could use immediately in their surprising Western Conference playoff push.

If the Heat want to get a first-rounder to the Grizzlies, they’d have to get a third team involved, which is more probable.

Crunch Time on Andre Iguodala Deal

In the Memphis locker room, bringing in players who can add to the roster is more important these days. This was expected to be a rebuilding season for the Grizzlies in their first year since losing franchise cornerstones Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. It started out that way: Memphis was 6-16 on December 7.

But under first-year coach Taylor Jenkins and with rookie point guard Ja Morant leading the way, the Grizzlies have been outstanding since then. They’ve gone 19-9 and their net rating of plus-2.9 is 10th in the league.

That’s turned some of the young Grizzlies firmly against Iguodala, who has said that if he is not traded or bought out from Memphis by the deadline, he will sit out the entire season. The Grizzlies need a resolution.

As guard Dillon Brooks said, “A guy that’s on our team that doesn’t want to be on our team, I can’t wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about.”

It may happen, maybe to Miami.

