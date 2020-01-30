NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks’ ‘Back-Up’ Offer Still Tops for Iguodala?

When it comes to the most coveted mid-30s veteran player on the trade market, not much has changed. Andre Iguodala’s rights remain in the hands of the Grizzlies, who continue to allow him to work out on his own as the team looks for a deal that will bring in a draft pick. Iguodala wants to go to a contender and teams have one week to put together an offer for him.

If there is a frontrunner, it appears to be the team that has been consistent in its offer for Iguodala all along: the Mavericks. As we reported in November, the Mavericks had a standing offer for Iguodala that consists of the expiring contract of Courtney Lee and the Warriors’ second-round pick this season, which is the No. 31 pick at this point.

That offer, according to Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, was rejected this summer.

But the Grizzlies could yet relent on that rejection if the Dallas offer is the best they get. ESPN’s Tim McMahon reported that, “Some executives around the league suspect that Memphis’ fallback option is a Mavericks offer of Courtney Lee and the Warriors’ surprisingly high second-rounder, though Dallas sources have done their best to refute that.”

West Contenders Limited on Iguodala Offers

The Mavericks can’t give the Grizzlies the first-round pick they want—and considering Iguodala’s age, 36, they probably wouldn’t want to give up that pick anyway. Dallas owes first-rounders to the Knicks in 2021 and 2023, but the 2023 pick is Top-10 protected. It rolls into 2024 or 2025 if it falls in the Top 10, which means Dallas can’t trade those picks.

Under NBA rules, no team can be left without a first-round pick in consecutive drafts.

That’s a problem several contenders, especially in the Western Conference, are facing. The Lakers owe first-rounders in 2021 and 2024 (which can be conveyed to 2025) to New Orleans from the Anthony Davis trade. The Rockets owe first-rounders in 2024 and 2026, and lack the salaries to match up with Iguodala in a trade.

The Clippers could deal their 2020 first-rounder but have so far resisted including that in trade packages. Utah is the West contender that most realistically deal for Iguodala though there has been little buzz about such a trade.

Iguodala’s Playoff Experience Still Valued

Iguodala averaged just 5.7 points per game last season with Golden State, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the 3-point line. He spent six years with the Warriors but was traded to Memphis, along with a draft pick, in July to allow Golden State the cap room to make a sign-and-trade deal for point guard D’Angelo Russell.

In six seasons with the Warriors, Iguodala never topped double-figures in scoring, averaging 7.3 points. His career-high, in Philadelphia in 2007-08, was 19.9 points per game.

But Iguodala was a critical member of the Warriors teams that went to five straight Finals, coming off the bench as the sixth and playing the role of defensive stopper. Iguodala was an effective perimeter defender throughout the playoffs, especially when guarding LeBron James during Golden State’s four matchups against James and the Cavaliers.

In all, Iguodala has 145 games of playoff experience to his credit. Only James and Udonis Haslem have more playoff experience among active players. Thus Iguodala, even with his advanced age, his time off and his reduced production, remains in demand.

