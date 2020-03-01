Rick Flair on Possible Match Between Charlotte Flair and Simone Johnson

Two weeks ago the WWE announced that they signed Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson daughter Simone Johnson to a contract. The younger Johnson is attempting to become the first fourth-generation WWE Superstar.

Johnson comes from a long lineage starting with her great grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, grandfather Rocky Johnson and her father ‘The Great One.’ Johnson released a statement following the announcement on her Instagram, which read:

“To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this.”

Her father also took to social media to share his thought on the announcement.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers,” Dwayne Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first-ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own.

“So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.”

Rick Flair on his Daughter Charlotte Flair Possibly Facing Simone Johnson

Rick Flair was interviewed at LAX by TMZ Sports and asked the WWE Hall of Famer about the possibility of Charlotte versus Simone Johnson.

“I have not [thought about it], but I’m sure it’s crossed their mind,” said Flair. “They can see it down the road. It would be phenomenal!” Simone is a beautiful girl, but there is a lot of training and there are a lot of great stars.”

On Wednesday night Charlotte was scheduled to face Bianca Belair and will be facing Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 36 later this year.

The Nature Boy said Simone is coming and he knows The Rock is thrilled to have her in the company. Flair was asked how Simone might match up against Charlotte.

“I haven’t seen her wrestle yet, so it’s hard to predict. She’s got his genetics and she’s got determination. I know that she’s been dying to do this.”

Earlier this month was also asked about Simone Johnson on WWE Backstage and the uphill battle that, Johnson would be facing.

“It’s not easy,” Flair said. “A lot of people are gonna think it’s easy, and in some ways, it is easier, like, you grew up around the business, people know your dad, they know your family. But there comes a lot of criticism and do I trust him?, do I trust her?, favoritism, not favoritism, is my dad coming too the how? It’s a lot, and you just have to block out the noise, and stay true to you, and you have to work twice as hard, and you can never take anything for granted.”

