Charlotte Flair Weighs-in on Simone Johnson Joining WWE

The WWE announced last week that they had come to an agreement with Simone Johnson the daughter of WWE great Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson. Johnson, who recently graduated from University School in Davie is hoping to become the first fourth-generation WWE Superstar, joining her grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and her great grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, and of course ‘The Great One’.

Johnson responded to the announcement via her Instagram sharing that she was humble and grateful for the opportunity and ready to get to work.

“To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this.”

The Rock also took to Instagram to share his excitement for Simone as she is following her dream.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers,” Dwayne Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first-ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own.

“So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.”

Ten-Time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair Weighs-in on Johnson joining the WWE

Last week on WWE Backstage Charlotte Flair was the guest and she was asked by CM Punk asked Flair if she had any advice for Johnson. Like Johnson Charlotte Flair’s father is a legend in the wrestling business and knows the uphill battle Johnson is about to face.

“It’s not easy,” Flair said. “A lot of people are gonna think it’s easy, and in some ways it is easier, like, you grew up around the business, people know your dad, they know your family. But there comes a lot of criticism and do I trust him?, do I trust her?, favoritism, not favoritism, is my dad coming too the how? It’s a lot, and you just have to block out the noise, and stay true to you, and you have to work twice as hard, and you can never take anything for granted.”

She also shared that Johnson needs to seek out advice from unbias individuals not to say the Rock couldn’t be unbias, and he will his daughter good advice, but she can also learn from individuals at the performance center.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch Also Sounded off on Johnson

Last week Becky Lynch was interviewed as part of the promotion for Wrestlemania 37 in Los Angeles in Los Angeles. TMZ Sports asked Lynch what advice would she give Simone Johnson on becoming a champion in the future.

“Work hard! Work hard as you possibly can, work harder than everybody else. The thing is there is going to be a lot of pressure on her there are big shoes to fill, said Lynch. “She is going to feel that and she is going to know everybody expects a lot more from her. She is also going to be under a lot more criticism than anybody else. She doesn’t get that slackline that others might get, but I think she is up for the challenge that really tests you. That makes you into the woman that you want to be and to be a champion. Whenever she is ready I will be holding down the fort.”

READ NEXT: Roman Reigns Sounds Off on UFC’s Jon ‘Bones’ Jones