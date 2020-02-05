Rockets, Hawks, Wolves, Nuggets Closing in on Four-Way Trade

The Houston Rockets will acquire Robert Covington in a 4-team deal that will send Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

The Wolves didn’t get two first-round picks for Robert Covington as they reportedly had hoped. They did get a pair of young prospects from the Nuggets and a future first-round pick in the deal (via Atlanta).

Malik Beasley, who is a former first-round pick, will head from Denver to Minnesota. The Wolves’ interest in Beasley was first reported by Heavy.com. Juancho Hernangomez will also head to Minnesota. Both Beasley and Hernangomez will be restricted free agents after the season. The Wolves will also receive Jarred Vanderbilt.

The Hawks are parting with Evan Turner and a first-round pick (which is the Nets 2020 pick). That selection is heading to Minnesota.

Gerald Green, who has not played for Houston this season as he dealt injury, will head to the Nuggets along with a first-round pick (from Houston). Noah Vonleh and Shabazz Napier (both from the Wolves) will also go to the Nuggets as part of the deal as will Keita Bates-Diop.

Additionally, Jordan Bell will be heading to Houston as part of the deal and Nene will head to Atlanta. In addition to getting Bell and Covington, the Rockets also receive financial relief, as they are saving significant money by reducing team salary. There were previously reports that the Rockets ownership was looking to cut costs.

Rockets Play Better Without a Traditional Center?

The Rockets are 10-1 without Clint Capela in the lineup this season. They are 3-0 when they start 34-year-old P.J. Tucker at center and the team appears prepared to ready to move forward through the postseason with a permanent small-ball lineup.

Nuggets Add Future Asset, Keep Bench Deep

The Nuggets would have had issues bringing back both or either Beasley or Hernangomez in the offseason and with this deal, the franchise lands a future asset for their young guys. The team also brings in Napier and Vonleh, which will allow the team to keep solid depth after trading away the pair of intriguing players.

Hawks Get Their Veteran Center

The Hawks have been in the market for a big man for quite some time and they finally get their guy. In Clint Capela, Trae Young has a pick-and-roll partner on a team-friendly deal. The team currently has the worst record in the Eastern Conference (tied at 13-38 with the Cavs). They are 9.5 games back of the Magic for the eighth seed. It’s possible that the team doesn’t rush Capela, who is dealing with a heel injury, back to the court.

Wolves Gearing Up For D’Angelo Russell Deal?

The Wolves and Warriors cut off trade talks about a D’Angelo Russell deal as Minnesota wasn’t willing (or likely able) to meet Golden State’s price. Bob Myers’ squad is reportedly looking to make add future assets while cutting costs.

Recapping The 4-Team Trade

Houston Rockets

Robert Covington (Min)

Jordan Bell (Min)

Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela (Hou)

Nene (Hou)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley (Den)

Juan Hernangomez (Den)

Evan Turner (Atl)

Jarred Vanderbilt (Den)

Nets 2020 first-round pick (Atl)

Denver Nuggets