NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Kyle Kuzma, D’Angelo Russell & More

The NBA trade deadline is February 6 and the rumors are flying in. We’re going to examine some of the latest news and notes. Much of the early talks have involved Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

To this point, there haven’t been high-profile deals struck, but the trade deadline of Thursday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET is approaching rapidly. Here’s a look at the latest on a few different situations.

Timberwolves Interested in D’Angelo Russell, Kyle Kuzma

The Minnesota Timberwolves are determined to shake things up. The team has been heavily scouting D’Angelo Russell as the team seems willing to do anything possible to land the former No. 2 overall pick.

The team also has interest in Kyle Kuzma, as we recently reported. However, the team’s interest is taking a backseat to the pursuit of Russell. The club is trying to work out a multi-team trade to get the Warriors the right components that would make them feel comfortable trading the former Net.

The team has sent scouts to several Warriors away games, carefully evaluating Russell’s game and the franchise believes more than ever in the Karl-Anthony Towns-Russell pairing.

The Wolves are reportedly orchestrating a multiteam trade with the Rockets and Hawks. Components of the deal include Clint Capela going to the Hawks and Robert Covington heading to the Rockets.

Additionally, the Lakers could shy away from trades as they don’t want to disrupt their chemistry.

Minnesota Interested in Malik Beasley, Gary Harris, Others

The #Timberwolves have interest in Malik Beasley, though sources say that any pursuit is secondary to that of D'Angelo Russell. — Chris Crouse (@NBACrouse) February 4, 2020

Malik Beasley is on the Wolves’ radar. The shooting guard will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season and the Nuggets could have issues bringing him back due to their high payroll.

The team also has interest in Gary Harris. Denver could trade Harris, who is making $17.8M this season and is under contract through the 2021-22 campaign, in order to clear out future cap space for Beasley or others. Harris is just 25-years-old and could be a solid contributor to the Wolves.

Andrew Wiggins Is Available

The Timberwolves have made Andrew Wiggins available in trade talks, per a source. He could be involved in the potential multi-team trade for Russell, though nothing is imminent.

Andrew Wiggins has been discussed as part of the #Timberwolves deal to get D'Angelo Russell, per a source. However, nothing is imminent. pic.twitter.com/NLvaqmKJds — Chris Crouse (@NBACrouse) February 4, 2020

Wiggins will make $27.5M this season and his salary in the ensuing years are as followed:

2020-21: $29.5M

2021-22: $31.6M

2022-23: $33.6M

While Wiggins’ contract may scare off potential suitors, his play this season has no doubt improved. In 41 games for Minnesota this season, the wing has scored 22.4 points per game. He’s shooting a career-high 6.5 three-pointers per game, which is something that has helped him evolve as a player.

Marcus Morris Likely to be Moved?

Marcus Morris has talked all season about he enjoys being in New York, playing the role as an on-court contributor but also as a mentor to the team’s younger players. However, with the team moving on from team president Steve Mills, the franchise is more open than ever to trading away the forward.

Knicks Still Interested In Russell?

Prior to Mills’ dismissal, the Knicks were looking into trades for Russell. The offer, according to our own Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, was that New York wanted to a package to Golden State that includes Bobby Portis, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Allonzo Trier and a second-rounder.

That offer did cut it for the Warriors. Per Robinson, the Golden State would be interested in a deal that involved Mitchell Robinson and a future unprotected first-rounder.

New York Knicks have an offer for D'Angelo Russell. That deal would include Bobby Portis, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Allonzo Trier and a 2nd round pick. Warriors aren’t interested, I’m told. GSW want Mitchell Robinson & Knicks unprotected 1st rounder added to offer. (1/2) — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 3, 2020

No word on whether the Knicks remain interested in Russell. The team went into last offseason looking to sign stars but ended up only acquiring role players. Now, they turn their attention to the trade market.