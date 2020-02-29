UFC Legend Tito Ortiz Responds to Drug-Test Fiasco

Tito Ortiz had his victory over Alberto El Patron overturned to a no-contest, but it was reverted to a win a few days later. And he never had a doubt. Ortiz fought El Patron on December 7, 2019, at Combate Americas 51: Tito vs. Alberto, and the UFC legend only needed one round to get his hand raised. In just over three minutes, Ortiz secured a rear-naked choke and finished the fight.

Over two months after the event, which took place in McAllen, Texas, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) overturned Ortiz’s win into a no-contest, but they did not disclose the reasoning. The ruling only lasted a few days as the TDLR reinstated his win on February 28.

The governing body issued a statement to MMA Junkie, stating that urine sample collected from Ortiz on the day of the fight “showed a potentially disqualifying substance.” However, Ortiz claimed that the substance was prescribed to him by a doctor. After further investigation, the TDLR confirmed that it was “indeed prescribed by a physician.” Because Ortiz was cleared, his victory was reinstated.

Tito Ortiz Responds on Instagram After He Was Cleared of Any Wrongdoing

Ortiz took to social media and respond to the news that his win was reinstated by the TDLR. He posted on Instagram:

His caption reads, “Like [Nate Diaz] said, “I’m not surprised MF’s.” The reference made was about UFC’s Nate Diaz’s viral comment he made in his post-fight interview after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 196.

The UFC Legend Also Responded to a Few Tweets About The Debacle

Tito Ortiz also commented on a couple of tweets after news broke of his win being reinstated. First, Ortiz responded to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi:

A case of wrongful doing! https://t.co/00Kqir3sZH — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) February 29, 2020

Raimondi posted an article about the drug-testing controversy, and Ortiz answered, “A case of wrongful doing!” Ortiz also answered Knockout Radio’s tweet:

The channel tweeted, “I wonder if any of the people who said whatever about [Tito Ortiz] will now apologize,” and Ortiz answered, “Right!”

Tito Ortiz Is On a Three-Fight Winning Streak, Including a Win Over Two Other UFC Stars

Ortiz hasn’t tasted defeat since 2015. The 45-year-old has fought three times since his last loss, which was to Liam McGeary in a Bellator title fight, and he has gotten his hand raised each time since. He has also finished each man he’s fought during this current stretch.

Ortiz finished UFC star Chael Sonnen by rear-naked choke in the Bellator Cage. He also defeated longtime rival Chuck Liddel by KO in a Golden Boy Promotion’s MMA event, and most recently, he earned the submission victory over Alberto El Patron.

