UFC Legend’s Latest Win Mysteriously Overturned in Texas

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz still competes as an MMA fighter on occasion, but his latest contest was overturned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation according to MMA Junkie. Ortiz, 44, submitted Alberto El Patron with a rear-naked choke at 3:10 of the opening round in December at Combate Americas 51, but the victory was subsequently erased this week by the state regulators for an unknown reason.

“The results of the fight were changed pending further investigation,” TDLR spokeswoman Tela Mange told MMA Junkie.

That event took place on Dec. 7 at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. Additionally, Combate Americas wasn’t even informed by the state regulators about the decision. In fact, MMA Junkie was the entity that informed the promotional company about the no decision ruling on Tuesday.

Even in the topsy turvy world of combat sports, it’s a strange set of circumstances.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!</span

Ortiz Had Won Two Straight Fights Since Unretiring

Ortiz had retired from MMA in 2017 but returned in 2018 for a third fight against Chuck Liddell in a strange contest promoted by boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya. Nevertheless, Ortiz stopped Liddell in the fight and ended upsigning a three-fight deal with Combate Americas soon after it was over.

Before that run, Oritz went 3-1 with Bellator, picking up wins against Alexander Shlemenko, Stephan Bonnar and Chael Sonnen.

But Ortiz is best known as one of the UFC’s early stars. During his prime years with the company, he won the UFC light heavyweight championship and defeated popular notables such as Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin, Ken Shamrock and others.

Ortiz Looked Dominant in Combate Americas Debut

At 44, Ortiz is no longer the same level of fighter he was at this peak. Still, Ortiz looked dominant against Patron at Combate Americas 51, though that was likely the product of Patron being mostly known as a former WWE wrestler who hadn’t competed in MMA in over a decade and had never really competed at the same level as Ortiz in the UFC>

Still, Ortiz seemed interested in and committed to continuing his fighting career with that company. Sure, notching wins against fighters way past their prime years like Liddell and Patron wasn’t going to do anything to enhance Ortiz’s legacy, but it was surely the type of action an older fighter with a brand-name like Ortiz could still take part in and make some money.

It’s not yet known how the ruling by Texas will impact Ortiz’s MMA career moving forward. The state regulating body hasn’t yet released any information about why the win was overturned or even if it’s possible that it might be turned back into a win upon certain findings.

Regardless, it looks like Ortiz’s latest win is being erased for now. That makes the American’s official MMA record 20-12-1 until further notice.

READ NEXT: Champ Blasts Conor McGregor for Ducking Tough Challenges