Crystal Espinal, Tyreek Hill’s Ex-Girlfriend and Former Fiancee

Kansas City Chiefs’ explosive wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made his way into the headlines several times over the past few years for incidents including his ex-girlfriend and former fiance Crystal Espinal.

Hill and Espinal have popped up in several domestic abuse cases. Perhaps the most prominent case was in 2015, when Hill pleaded guilty to choking Espinal while she was pregnant. He was also allegedly involved in two other incidents in March of 2019, one of which resulted in his son, who was three at the time, sustaining a broken arm. For those incidents, the District Attorney’s Office did not file charges.

However, both Hill and Espinal are both attempting to move forward in a positive way for their children.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Their Focus is Spending Time with Their Son

All bad press aside, life moves on and so do Hill and Espinal. The pair have both expressed their primary goal as the care and wellbeing of their son. In fact, in an attempt to have more time with his child, Hill has filed for joint custody.

You can see him enjoying his pre-Super Bowl offtime in Miami with his son, who he affectionately calls “baby cheetah” in reference to his own nickname, below.

Despite the allegations, Hill has shown that his primary concern and number one priority is the care of his son, and he isn’t afraid of showing that. You can find many more touching instances with his son, particularly on the sideline of Chiefs games. Take a look at a few examples, below.

As is the case for any child, a little boy is nothing without man’s best friend! In December, Hill adopted a pair of rescue puppies to help complete the family.

Espinal Gave Birth to Twins Last Year

In July of 2019, Espinal gave birth to her second (and third) child when she gave birth to twins. After the twins arrived, Espinal filed a petition to allow supervised visits, establish child support, and confirm the paternity with the Johnson County District Court.

It would appear that the court is still deliberating on the petition, as neither Espinal nor Hill have gone public with photos or information about the twins on social media. However, Espinal did post a digital Christmas card which included all three of her children.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Player is 1st Medical Doctor to Play in a Super Bowl