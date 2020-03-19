Does Veteran Patriots WR Want to Follow Tom Brady to Tampa Bay?

It appears Patriots veteran WR and long-time teammate of Tom Brady, Julian Edelman may be interested in following the future Hall-of-Famer to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady is expected to sign a lucrative deal with the Bucs soon after announcing he will not return to the Patriots for a 21st season. Edelman, who has become very close to Brady during their 11 years together in New England, is seemingly experiencing the most separation anxiety of Brady’s now ex-teammates.

Edelman initially tweeted a heartfelt one-word response to news that Brady was leaving the team. However, on Thursday, Edelman liked this suggestive tweet from legendary cornerback and NFL.com analyst Deion Sanders.

Bleacher Report Gridiron captured the snapshot that proves Edelman liked the post:

This obviously doesn’t mean Edelman is set to demand a trade from the Patriots, but if that option was presented, would anyone be surprised? Edelman is heading into a second season of a two-year $15.5 million contract, however, there is a potential out after the upcoming season.

Edelman is 33 years old, and with the mass exodus we’ve seen from the Patriots over the past two days, it wouldn’t be a total shock if Belichick and the Pats’ brass made other long-time members of the team–especially a mid-30s slot receiver adjoined to Brady–available for the right offer.

There are rumors that Brady wants the Bucs to consider bringing in troubled free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, but if Edelman was available for the right price, he might be a much easier sell to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and the team’s front office.

Arians doesn’t appear to have been fond of Brown, based on his previous dealings with the receiver who was seemingly ostracized from the league during the 2019 season. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com chimed in with a brief report that you can see below:

New #Bucs QB Tom Brady may want to bring Antonio Brown with him to Tampa Bay, but it doesn't sound like coach Bruce Arians enjoyed his previous time with AB. pic.twitter.com/HivirRnQAV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

At this point, it would be unwise to look too deeply into Edelman’s desire to be moved to Tampa Bay. For now, it’s smarter to chalk it up to a subtle and continued tribute to friendship and an admiration for a departing teammate.