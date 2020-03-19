Todd Gurley Has Hilarious Response to Being Released by Rams

The Los Angeles Rams announced the release of Todd Gurley on Thursday afternoon, and the former Pro-Bowl running back had a funny, very Friday-esque response to the team’s move.

Damn I got fired on my day off😂 #QuaratineAndChill — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 19, 2020

The Ringer immediately got the cinematic reference and responded with this gif in the comments section:

Explaining Gurley’s Friday Reference

For the 10 or 12 of you who haven’t seen Friday, Gurley is making reference to Chris Tucker’s character, known as Smokey in the film, being fired from his job on his day off.

Gurley Won’t Be Out of Work for Long

Gurley is still just 25 years old. He’s a former Associated Press Player of the Year and three-time Pro-Bowler. It’s unlikely he’ll be out of work long. He came to the NFL with some injury concerns out of Georgia, but he’s only missed seven regular-season games in five years in the league. However, a new team may be wary of committing a long-term deal considering he’s been such a workhorse in the NFL and is approaching the age of 27 when running backs notoriously begin to decline.

Gurley’s Humor is a Breath of Fresh Air

It’s great to see Gurley taking what could be a very tough piece of news in stride while also dealing with the disruption of normalcy brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s also likely easier to see the silver linings when one is as wealthy as a professional football player. Still, the lightheartedness is refreshing.