Browns LB Makes Sends Strong Message on Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns have some decisions to make when it comes to the team’s linebacking corps, but Mack Wilson isn’t sweating it — especially if it means taking on a bigger role.

Following the news of the Browns letting leading tackler Joe Schobert walk in free agency and speculation swirling around veteran Christian Kirksey, Mack — a second-year linebacker out of Alabama — sent a firm message through a social media post.

“Never ran from no challenge,” Wilson wrote. “Just put it in front of me and watch what i do!”

If both Schobert and Kirksey are in different uniforms next season, Wilson would become a key contributor. In 14 starts last season in relief of an injured Kirksey, Wilson collected 82 tackles.

He still can improve, but showed a high enough ceiling last year that the Browns new regime will want to see what he can do. Sione Takitaki, a third-round pick in 2019, could also slide into a bigger role.

Mack Wilson Gives Shoutout to Joe Schobert

The Browns are not expected Schobert next year, letting him hit free agency and pursue a deal that is expected to approach $10 million per year.

Cleveland is expected to make a big investment in their offensive line to protect QB Baker Mayfield and are not willing to pay Schobert that kind of money, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. There are only six inside linebackers that make more than $10 million annually, led by Seahawks Bobby Wagner at $18 million.

Schobert made 133 tackles last season, leading the Browns. He also snagged four interceptions and collected a pair of sacks. It was his third season in a row with triple-digit tackles, totaling 104 in 2018 and 144 during a Pro Bowl campaign in 2017.

Wilson and Schobert had a great relationship during the year, often showing off their chemistry on social media. Following the news that Schobert would likely be heading to a new team, Wilson gave him a shoutout.

When he was hired, defensive coordinator Joe Woods assured that the Browns are planning to run a 4-3 scheme next season, so a reliable MLB is essential.

“I think you want to make sure that you’re putting the guys that you have in the right position to make plays,” Woods said. “I know the personnel here is tailored toward a 4-3 scheme, which I’m very comfortable with. We’ll stay with the 4-3 system here and focus on putting the guys in the right positions to make plays.”

Browns To ‘Cast Wide Net’ to Improve Roster

Priority No. 1 for the Browns this offseason through both the draft and free agency is to improve the offensive line.

Washington Redskins standout Trent Williams and Philadelphia Eagles veteran Jason Peters will both be looking for new teams next year — Williams via trade and Peters in free agency. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that the Browns are “casting a wide net” to fill their left tackle spot, previously occupied by Greg Robinson.

One thing new GM Andrew Berry has made clear is that he plans to be “aggressive” when it comes to improving the roster in Cleveland. The Browns have the No. 10 overall pick and could use it to swing a deal.

“Philosophically I’m really down to acquiring the best players possible and the best fits for our organization,” Berry told the Browns official site. “For me, we’re going to be strategic and we’re going to be thoughtful with any decision that we would make on the board. That doesn’t mean it’s going to hamstring us just in moving one direction.”

