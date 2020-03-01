Browns Expected to let Leading Tackler Walk as Free Agent

The Cleveland Browns are not expected to bring back their leading tackler Joe Schobert next year, letting him hit free agency and pursue a deal that is expected to approach $10 million per year.

The Browns are expected to make a big investment in their offensive line and were not willing to pay Schobert that kind of money, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

There are only six inside linebackers that make more than $10 million annually, led by Seahawks Bobby Wagner at $18 million.

Schobert made 133 tackles last season, leading the Browns. He also snagged four interceptions and collected a pair of sacks. It was his third season in a row with triple-digit tackles, totaling 104 in 2018 and 144 during a Pro Bowl campaign in 2017.

The former Wisconsin All-American and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year was taken in the fourth round of the 2016 draft by the Browns. Schobert had previously said that he’d want to stay in Cleveland, but the numbers just didn’t work out.

“I’d love that,” Schobert said during this offseason when asked about the prospect of staying in Cleveland. “But you never know and, as of now, I haven’t really heard of anything. But like I said, I think there’s another month to go and they’re probably pretty busy over there figuring stuff out for themselves with a whole new staff.”

Browns Met With Joe Schobert at Combine

Schobert’s representatives reportedly met with the Browns this week at the NFL Combine. During his podium interview, Browns GM Andrew Berry addressed the negotiations.

“Joe is a good player and an even better person,” Berry said at the draft this week. “We’re going to spend some time with his representation [Joe Panos] this week to talk through his contractual situation. He’s obviously earned the right to test the market if he deems that appropriate. But it’s one of those situations where we like Joe. It obviously has to work for both sides. It has to work for us from a cost perspective with our long-term roster strategy, and obviously it has to be a fit for Joe and his family as well.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also had good things to say about Schobert.

“From everybody that I’ve spoken to in the building about Joe the person, I think it’s A-plus-plus,” he said. “So really looking forward to seeing how this whole process plays out, but this is free agency, so like Andrew mentioned earlier, it has to be both sides.’’

Browns Face Other Key Defensive Decisions

Olivier Vernon — who is on the books to make $15.25 million next season — is also expected to be “gone,” according to Cabot.

The Browns will also have to make a decision on linebacker Christian Kirksey, who is signed until 2021 but has dealt with injuries the past two seasons. A torn pectoral muscle ended his season last year.

With Schobert out of the picture, he will be an important presence in the 4-3 alongside the likely young gun starters Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki.

