Browns Lineman, Former Top Pick In Custody After Drug Arrest: Report

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle and soon-to-be free agent Greg Robinson was arrested and taken into federal custody near the Mexico border after it was found that his vehicle was carrying a large amount of marijuana, according to multiple sources.

According to TMZ Sports, jail records show Robinson is still in custody following his stop at the Sierra Blanca border checkpoint for a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute.

Fortunately for the Browns organization, there were no plans to bring back Robinson after a tumultuous two-year stint in Cleveland. The team had already informed Robinson that they were planning to let him walk when free agency starts in March, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Rams, but has failed to live up to that billing since being in the league. He was traded to the Rams before eventually landing with the Browns. He appeared in 31 games, making 22 starts.

Robinson took over the starting left tackle role midway through his first year in Cleveland, but was far from consistent, leading to his benching last season. He was also ejected from the Browns opener for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vacaro in a scrum.

Browns Will Focus on Filling Tackle Spot in NFL Draft

The Browns have the No. 10 overall pick in April’s draft and the near unanimous opinion is that the team will use it to beef up their line, specifically the tackle spots.

Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama) and Andrew Thomas (Georgia) are all names that have been mentioned by draft experts as names on the Browns’ radar.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the Browns tacking Becton in his latest mock draft.

“This one is easy: I’m sticking with my pick, because the Browns’ need at left tackle is so obvious,” Kiper said. “The 6-7, 370-pound Becton can be an immediate starter on Baker Mayfield’s blind side, and he’ll be a beast in the running game in front of Nick Chubb.”

Kevin Stefanski Working to Bring ‘Culture of Accountability’ to Browns

Under former head coach Freddie Kitchens, the Browns have a discipline problem both on and off the field. The flags piled up during the games and some embarrassing moments off the field — most notably a very NSFW rant by safety Jermaine Whitehead — highlighted a disappointing 6-10 campaign.

The Browns hired Kevin Stefanski in the offseason to be the team’s next head coach, and he stressed in his opening press conference that he wanted to bring a “culture of accountability” to the organization.

“I’m not gonna stand up here and make any bold predictions about what we’re gonna do this year,” Stefanski said. “I’m not gonna speak anything into existence right now. I can just promise you that we’re gonna work. I’ve already spoken to a few of our players already and that’s what I’m about. I’m about working and I’m about putting a foundation together.

“We will be methodical about it. We will not skip step Nos. 2 and 3 to get to 4. We’re gonna start on the foundation and then we’re gonna reinforce that foundation so we can build upon it. And when I’m talking about this, I’m talking about schemes and technique. We’ll be diligent about with working with our players so they can develop into the best versions of themselves. And ultimately we’re building a foundation for what we hope is a championship effort. We’ll have a culture of accountability.”

