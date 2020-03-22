Browns Linebacker Makes Massive Statement on Future

If there are Cleveland Browns fans who are looking for a beacon of hope, Mack Wilson is the answer.

The second-year linebacker’s Twitter account is loaded with motivation and bold statements for next season, with Wilson making it very clear he’s ready for kickoff.

Say my grace before every game then tell myself lets EAT. 🙏🏾 #5ive1 😤 #ThisTheYear 🙇🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xQgkItUpmf — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) March 21, 2020

In his latest post, he brought in Sione Takitaki — a fellow linebacker and Wilson’s draft classmate — sharing a clever new nickname.

“Turn me up Tak,” Wilson wrote. “FireFireFire #LFG #TheMack-A-Tak show will be aired this September.”

Takitaki responded: “It’s almost time.”

It’s almost time! — Sione Takitaki (@STakitaki) March 22, 2020

Mack Wilson Played Big Role for Browns

Wilson was forced into action after an injury to veteran Christian Kirksey, and the fifth-round pick out of Alabama performed admirably. In 14 starts, Wilson racked up 82 total tackles to go with an interception and sack. While there were some rookie moments, Wilson’s athletic versatility established him as a key piece of the defense going forward, so much so that he earned $415,296 in performance-based pay from the NFL. That was the second-highest number, behind only Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward, who received $428,335.

“There’s not too many rookie linebackers starting around the league, unless they were drafted in the first and second rounds,” Wilson said during the season. “I think about (falling to Round 5) all the time.

“But I have a job to do. I’ve got to focus on trying to keep my job. My mind is focused on the future … how I can get better, what I can do to make more money down the line.”

Takitaki, who was drafted ahead of Wilson in the third round, played just 107 snaps on defense last year, contributing mostly on special teams. However, the Browns mostly played with two linebackers last season under defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and those spots were occupied by Wilson and the team’s leading tackler Joe Schobert. Schobert moved on to Jacksonville this offseason on a lucrative deal.

The Browns also moved on from Kirksey, with the former Cleveland captain landed in Green Bay.

Browns Bring in B.J. Goodson

Wilson and Takitaki have some new company in the linebacker corps in B.J. Goodson, who the Browns signed to a one-year deal.

“I’m excited about the challenge that’s ahead,” Goodson told the Browns official site. “With great challenges comes great responsibility. I’m up for the task and looking forward to getting in and meeting with the staff and learning with my new teammates, getting after it and getting to work.”

The Browns are planning on running a 4-3 under new defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Goodson sounds welcoming of the competition and camaraderie between himself and the Browns young guns Takitaki and Wilson.

“I want to help lead those guys,” Goodson said. “I feel like I can be a great addition and help for the team.”

Here’s who else the Browns have signed in free agency:

READ NEXT: Browns WR Rashard Higgins Breaks Silence on Free Agency