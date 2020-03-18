Seahawks Sign Former Seattle Pass Rusher

The Seahawks are bringing back edge rusher Bruce Irvin after weeks of rumors about a potential reunion, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Irvin marks just the second player the Seahawks have signed in free agency who was not already on the roster.

“It’s a reunion type of day: The #Seahawks are bringing back old friend and DE Bruce Irvin, source said. The former first-round draft pick heads home to Seattle,” Rapoport reported on Twitter.

The terms of Irvin’s new contract have yet to be revealed.

Irvin Has the Ability to Play Both Defensive End & Linebacker

Irvin brings with him position flexibility at both linebacker and defensive end. The pass rusher is the optimal “LEO” pass rusher that Seahawks fans have grown accustomed to in the Pete Carroll era. Since leaving the Seahawks, Irvin has had stints with the Raiders, Falcons and Panthers.

Irvin is coming off a strong finish to last season in Carolina where he notched 8.5 sacks. The Seahawks are hoping that Irvin can bring some much-needed sacks back to the defensive line.

Former Seahawks’ Pass Rusher Cliff Avril Predicted a Potential Return

Former Seahawks pass rusher Cliff Avril hinted at a potential return for Irvin. Avril noted that Irvin has been open about his desire to return to Seattle since leaving the franchise.

“For one, he was drafted here, so I would not be surprised if they reached out to him and he decided to come back,” Avril explained to 710 ESPN Seattle. “He’s joked around with me a few times over the years like ‘man, if I got the opportunity I’d be taking it.’”