Wild Day for Cam Newton’s Redskins, Patriots Odds

The Washington Redskins are going to bring in a veteran QB to push Dwyane Haskins. It’s just not certain which of the available options the franchise will choose.

The team is in the mix to trade for Cam Newton, as are the Patriots and other franchises. Fan Duel Sportsbook has the Skins as the favorite to add the former MVP, although their odds fluctuated wildly on Sunday, as The Action Network’s John Ewing relays.

The @Redskins odds to sign Cam Newton today: 10 a.m. ET: -105 favorite

4 p.m. ET: +400 (behind Jags/Dolphins)

8 p.m. ET: +200 favorite Odds via @FDSportsbook. — John Ewing (@johnewing) March 23, 2020

Early last week, the Panther announced that they were allowing Newton, who is making roughly $19 million this upcoming season, to find a new home via trade. Shortly after, Carolina inked Teddy Bridgewater to a new deal.

RELATED: Which Team Would Be Best for Cam Newton?

Newton struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. Foot surgery limited him to just two games played in 2019 and he wasn’t sharp in those contests, compiling zero touchdowns and one interception while completing 56.2 percent of his passes.

It’s been a while since Newton has been in MVP form. He won the award back in 2015 during a 15-1 run that saw the team make the Super Bowl. He had some success in 2017, leading the team to the playoffs, though his 59.1% completion percentage that season left much to be desired.

Newton, who is 31-years-old, has just one season on his deal and will make roughly $19 million—a reasonable amount for a potential starting quarterback.

Jaguars, Patriots in the Mix?

As of this writing, the Jaguars are listed at +300 (via Fanduel Sportsbook) tied with the Dolphins. The Patriots are currently listed at +750 (5th best odds), though earlier in the day, they were the best bet outside of Washington. It’s not clear what has caused Newton’s odds to shift so drastically through the day on Sunday.

New England lost Tom Brady in free agency and added Brian Hoyer. Hoyer is expected to compete for the job and it’s unclear what else Bill Belicheck has up his sleeveless hoodie.

RELATED: New England Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft

Washington Needs Another QB Option

The Redskins aren’t thrilled with how Dwayne Haskins performed during his rookie season.

“Quarterback is a position you’ve got to have competition in,” new coach Ron Rivera said during the NFL Scouting Combine last month. “Very competitive competition.”

The raw stats can tell you that the season was meh. Seven touchdowns with seven interceptions; 56.8 completion percentage; 6.7 Yards/attempt. Even the most optimistic forecast couldn’t look at his season and see a ceiling any higher than this generation’s Jay Cutler.

There were rumors that the Redskins were looking into Jameis Winston, though conflicting reports on the potential signing emerged. Trading for Andy Dalton could be another option, though there have been no reports linking Dalton to Washington.

Drafting Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa would be a prudent move, as I explained in the Redskins’ seven-round mock draft.

Passing on Chase Young at that spot is going to be a hard decision to make. Young projects to be a transcendent talent. He’s a cornerstone piece that would set up the franchise for years on the defensive end. However, Tua has the ability to raise the ceiling of the team in ways that Young can’t.

RELATED: Top-5 Teams for Dez Bryant