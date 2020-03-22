Washington Redskins 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Take Tua at All Costs

The Washington Redskins are entering year one of the Ron Rivera-era and year-two of the Dwayne Haskins experience. While many have Ohio State’s Chase Young pegged as the No. 2 overall pick, this mock draft examines what the team should do with that selection as well as the rest of their 2020 picks.

Round 1 – No. 2 – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The value of a cornerstone defensive player is nothing to scoff at, though the Redskins should take a page out of Ron Rivera’s tenure with the Panthers.

During Rivera’s first season in Carolina, the team drafted Cam Newton. They took defensive players in four out of the next five seasons after that, which includes the selections of Luke Kuechly and Star Lotulelei. Within that timeframe, the Panthers reached a SuperBowl; Washington can take a similar strategy with hopes of the same goal.

Young projects to be a transcendent talent. He’s a cornerstone piece that would set up the franchise for years on the defensive end. Telling their defensive-minded head coach that they are passing on Young will be no easy conversation.

But he can’t provide the type of ceiling for a team that a great QB can; that Tua can. Washington needs to target the Alabama QB and let Young slip to Detroit with the No. 3 pick. The Redskins can worry about blocking him every few years in between dominant performances by their star QB.

Round 3- No. 66 – Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

The Redskins dealt their second-round pick to the Colts during last year’s NFL Draft in the trade that landed the team the No. 26 overall pick—defensive end Montez Sweat. With their first mid-round pick, have to evaluate the pass-catching options, as wide receiver seems to be a perennial need for this club.

Chase Claypool may go higher than this after performing well at the combine. However, if he’s there at 66, Washington would be foolish to pass on the former Notre Dame playmaker. Claypool would be a day-one weapon for the squad.

Round 4 -No. 108 – Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

Hall could go anywhere between rounds three-and-four. The University of Virginia product should become a starter within his first few years in the league and if Washington can nab him, they’d have a solid prospect to replace Josh Norman, who departed in free agency.

Round 4 – No. 142 – Terrance Steele, OT, Texas Tech

The Skins appear likely to trade Trent Williams and while no player picked this late should be counted on to replace him right away, the team should look for prospects who could grow into the starting role. Steele, who had an excellent 2019 season with Texas Tech, has that potential.

Round 5 – No. 148 – Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

Hennessy was one of Temple’s best players over the course of the 2019 season. The 6’4″, 307 lb center would immediately be a solid back-up for Washington, providing depth to one of the team’s best units.

Round 7 – No. 216 – Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Devin Asiasi has playmaking ability and could be the future at the tight end position in Washington if he reaches his potential.

Round 7 – No. 229 – Keisean Lucier-South, Edge, UCLA

Keisean Lucier-South has football instincts, though some wonder whether he has the athletism to play at the next level. It’s a low-risk gamble for Washington at this spot.

