Patriots 7-Round Mock 2020 NFL Draft: Thaddeus Moss Arrives in New England

The offseason for the New England Patriots could go a variety of ways depending on whether Tom Brady decides to stay in town. If Brady leaves, the franchise will have a major need at the QB position. Regardless of who is under center, the team will have several holes to fill and it will look to the draft to do so.

The Patriots are notorious for making draft day trades, so they will likely end up with different selections than the ones they currently possess.

Let’s take a look at who they should select with each draft pick, assuming they stand pat:

Round 1: Pick 23

Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Addressing the offensive line is a must for the Patriots in the 2020 draft. Overall depth within the unit is a major need and losing guard Joe Thuney, which remains a real possibility, won’t help.

Enter Austin Jackson. The 6’6″ offensive tackle was a two-year starter for USC. Some peg him as a second-round talent; others are more bullish.

USC OT Austin Jackson (@ChocoDro) pushed himself to the limit on the bench press, racking up 27 reps at the #NFLCombine. #USCtotheNFL pic.twitter.com/it7xax8Qwq — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 27, 2020

Jackson is a physical specimen with excellent agility. He likely won’t be ready to man a starting tackle spot immediately but he could give the Patriots depth as a swing tackle and give the franchise someone with potential to be another long-term building block.

Round 3: Pick 87

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

The Patriots are without a second-rounder as a result of the Mohamed Sanu trade, so their next opportunity comes near the end of the third round. With the selection, the Pats select Thaddeus Moss, though they might have to move up from No. 87 to secure Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss’ son.

Moss is a major threat in the passing game, averaging 12.7 yards per catch last season at LSU. He’s also an effective blocker. The issue with Moss is there isn’t much of a sample size of him playing at a high-level, as he transferred from North Carolina state earlier in his collegiate career and he missed all of 2018 with injuries. The risk could very well be worth the reward for Bill Belichick & Co.

Round 3: Compensatory Pick

Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa

Elite teams remain elite by continuing to stack their strengths. Reggie Robinson has loads of potential and could supplement the unit.

Round 3: Compensatory Pick

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

The team saw it’s limitations this past season without a solid tight end unit. Adding Bryant as the second TE drafted by the team restocks the position.

Round 4: Pick 115

Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame

Restocking the pass rush is another offseason priority. Kareem was a force in South Bend.

Round 6: Pick 176

Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

Hennessy was one of Temple’s best players over the course of the 2019 season and he could go much higher than this. He’d give the Patriots nice depth on the interior of the line if he’s available at this selection.

Round 6: Pick 185

Patrick Taylor, Jr., RB, Memphis

Do the Patriots like what they saw out of Sony Michel and Damien Harris? No one really did. Taking a low-risk flyer on Patrick Taylor, who could turn into a three-down back, seems like a prudent move.

Round 6: Compensatory Pick

Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

The Patriots can continue to build on strength with an explosive safety.

Round 6: Compensatory Pick

Benito Jones, NT, Ole Miss

Jones is a massive force. If he drops this far, the Patriots would love to scoop him up.

Round 7: Pick 208

Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU

Rashard Lawrence is no sure thing but he has the potential to be a pass-rushing force in the middle of the defensive line.

Round 7: Pick 213

Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

It’s entirely possible that Rodrigo Blakenship is taking before the end of the draft but if he’s here late, the Patriots could take a low-risk approach to fixing a position that was a bit problematic last season.

