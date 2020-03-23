Celtics Receive Remaining Coronavirus Test Results: Report

A few days after Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, the rest of the team and staff have reportedly received their test results as well.

According to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the remaining players and staff members have tested negative for the virus.

According to a team source, the Celtics remaining test results for team and staff members have tested negative for coronavirus. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 23, 2020

In an interview with CNN over the weekend, Smart said he had been feeling fine despite his positive test results.

I haven’t had any symptoms,” Smart said. “So for me, like when they told me I had it, I was just like, oh, wow. You know, and it definitely really makes you alert to what’s going on.”

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is calling on young people to take the virus "seriously." "Be alert to what's going on and take the precautions to not only protect yourself. By protecting yourself, you protect others," he says. pic.twitter.com/DrXvmWKd1v — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 21, 2020

Other Test Results Around the League

In addition to the players, team staff and analysts have also been tested for the virus since the pandemic reached the NBA. Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT commentator Charles Barkley announced that he tested negative with the virus via a statement from Turner Sports.

Barkley previously reported that he was self-quarantining after feeling ill.

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City, and when I got to Atlanta, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said. “I talked to a couple of people at Turner and a couple of doctors, and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday; this is my second day. I haven’t been feeling great, and I didn’t want to take any chances.”

In his statement on Monday, Barkley encouraged everyone to remain safe during the pandemic.

“I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support,” the statement read. “You all be safe, and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.”

Is the NBA Season Salvageable?

While NBA commissioner Adam Silver remains optimistic that the current season suspension is not permanent, others are not so convinced.

“I just think it’s going to be so hard,” Celtics forward Gordon Hayward said, speaking with former NBA star Richard Jefferson on Instagram Live, “like I don’t know what they’re going to do, as far as, at this point in time, how many games are we going to have left? I know the arenas have contracts with other shows and entertainment. Players, we have contracts that are up in June. I don’t know how they can manage all this.”

ESPN’s Amin Elhassan shared similar sentiments during a recent interview via Instagram Live.

“It’s nice to [say] in case the miracle cure comes out and we turn it all around and then we can be back by the end of June and the playoffs start then and the Finals in August,” he said. “That sounds great but the reality is, I’m looking around, I read, I watch the news. There have been countries who were working on this for months and don’t have a vaccine, don’t have a pill. And most importantly for us here in the United States don’t have a test and we don’t have enough tests to find out. I don’t think it is feasible. I hope I’m wrong.”