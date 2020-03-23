Hall of Famer Charles Barkley Provides Update on His Health

Earlier today, NBA Hall of Famer and now a color commentary at TNT, Charles Barkley that he tested negative with the Coronavirus via a statement from Turner Sports.

Turner Sports statement on behalf of Charles Barkley: pic.twitter.com/zAaVr7Nt1R — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) March 23, 2020

“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning, and they are negative,” he said in a statement released by Turner Sports. “I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe, and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.”

Two weeks ago, Barkley called into Inside the NBA on TNT and announced that he’s self-quarantined himself after feeling ill.

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City, and when I got to Atlanta, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said. “I talked to a couple of people at Turner and a couple of doctors, and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday; this is my second day. I haven’t been feeling great, and I didn’t want to take any chances.”

“They told me to self-quarantine for 48 hours. I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon; I have not gotten the results back. I’m just kind of in limbo right now. … I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”

Barkley’s announcement came the day after Utazz Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive, and the NBA decided to suspend the NBA season.

According to ESPN, Barkley was with the Los Angeles Angels on March 2 in Mesa, Arizona, for a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs.

Per ESPN, Angels manager Joe Maddon said last week that no Angels players or coaches had exhibited coronavirus symptoms after Barkley’s visit. Angels general manager Billy Eppler also told ESPN March 13 that the team was monitoring Barkley’s test and awaiting instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

