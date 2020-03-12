Michael Bennett ‘Would Love’ to Finish Career with Cowboys’ NFC Competitor

Without saying it outright, Michael Bennett all but ruled out re-signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

For the first time in what feels like eons, Bennett will choose his next NFL home. The Cowboys restructured his contract upon acquiring the veteran defensive lineman last October from the New England Patriots, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

And the hope, Bennett indicated, is that he returns to where it all started: the Pacific Northwest. Where it all potentially would stop.

“I would love to end my career in Seattle,” Bennett said earlier this week, via NBC Sports Northwest. “It’s not up to you, though. It’s up to the team.”

Shipped from New England on Oct. 24 at the cost of a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick, Bennett was a hit for the Cowboys, totaling 32 tackles and 6.5 sacks across nine appearances. An instant hit, as he made history in his first Dallas game by becoming only the 19th NFL player to notch at least one full sack with five different teams.

The former Seahawk, Buccaneer, Eagle, and Patriot proved there’s still gas left in his figurative tank. Such as there was during Bennett’s two stints in Seattle (2009, 2013-17), underscored by three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (2015-17), a Super Bowl championship, marriage, and the birth of his daughter.

“My time in Seattle was great because I didn’t just grow as a player, I grew as a man, and I grew as an individual,” he said. “I could never say anything bad about Seattle,” Bennett said. “I feel like Seattle was such a great part of my life. I’m so thankful for the city.”

The owner of 359 combined tackles and 69.5 career sacks is entering his age-35 campaign. Though unlikely to be greeted by a booming market, he did confirm plans to continue playing in 2020.

“I’m just waiting to see what happens and who wants me,” Bennett told ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Feb. 27. “As of now, I’ve been relaxing getting my mind and body right. I’ve not been to the playoffs in a long time, so getting healthy is what I’m focusing on.”

Dallas reportedly is negotiating with “at least” six in-house free agents ahead of next week’s legal tampering window (March 16-18) and official signing period (March 18). Bennett is among a handful of currently-unsigned defensive linemen set to test the waters, joining reigning team sack leader Robert Quinn, starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins, and dependable backups Kerry Hyder and Christian Covington.

Of the lot, owner/general manager Jerry Jones has expressed a significant desire to retain Quinn, who delivered 11.5 sacks, second-most of his career, in 2019, dwarfing the production of $105 million man DeMarcus Lawrence (five sacks).

“One of the top people — people, players and people — that I’ve ever been associated with,” Jones said at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’s the real deal. … He really helped us last year. So I’m hopeful that we can do something to keep him.”

The Cowboys are projected to have roughly $77 million of available salary-cap space, a chunk of which will go toward paying quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, both unrestricted free agents. Cooper likely will net a long-term contract while Prescott, barring a breakthrough in talks, gets slapped with the exclusive franchise tag.

Odds of a Return to Seattle

It’s possible, but hardly probable, Bennett’s wish materializes. The Seahawks boast enough cap room ($44.6 million) to wrangle the 12th-year pro on a short-term deal. They also have a need at the pass-rushing position with Jadeveon Clowney an unrestricted free agent.

But if the club opts to pay Clowney, whose average annual value could approach a whopping $20 million, they may feel less inclined to bring back Bennett. Seattle, too, must decide on the likes of defensive ends Ezekiel Ansah and Quinton Jefferson and offensive linemen George Fant and Mike Iupati, among others.

As much as Bennett pines for a reunion, he understands the business better than most. And in this business, it truly takes two to tango.

