Michael Bennett Makes NFL History in First Game With Cowboys

Michael Bennett’s debut with Dallas Cowboys was a smashing success. So successful, in fact, that the recently-acquired defensive end propelled himself into the NFL record book.

As unearthed by the team’s PR department, Bennett became just the 19th player in league history to notch at least one full sack with five different teams.

Shipped from New England to Dallas on Oct. 24 at the cost of a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, Bennett played 43 snaps (60 percent) in Monday’s win over the New York Giants. He made the most of each, recording two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and a sack in Dallas’ 37-18 laugher.

Operating behind $105 million man DeMarcus Lawrence and team sack leader Robert Quinn, Bennett did exactly what owner Jerry Jones expected, what he surrendered capital for — an immediate contribution.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Jones said after the game, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I thought he was really impactful in there. I thought you could see the team in general were feeding off of what he was bringing. Of course, very likely he was feeding off what [DeMarcus Lawrence] was doing out there and what [Robert Quinn] was doing. Still, he really is a great addition for us. I don’t use that word much, but he’s a great addition.”

Dak Also Makes History vs. Giants

Not to take away Bennett’s shine, but Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — noted Giants killer — pulled off quite the impressive feat himself on Monday night. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Prescott joined the legendary Roger Staubach as the only Dallas QBs to ever win six consecutive starts against New York. (Staubach won 11 straight starts throughout the 1970s, per Elias.)

Despite a rocky start that included an interception on his first throw, Prescott completed 22 of 35 balls for 257 yards, three touchdowns and the pick, good for a 101.7 passer rating. In the Cowboys’ season-opening stomping of the Giants, Prescott threw for a Week 1 franchise-record 405 yards and four TDs as Big D cruised to a 35-17 win.

Cowboys DL Arrested on Multiple Charges

Bennett’s addition affords Dallas the luxury of releasing a defensive lineman to free up roster space elsewhere, such as they might do after third-year DL Daniel Ross was arrested Wednesday morning in Frisco, TX., and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The arrest, first reported by the Fort Worth-Star Telegram and confirmed by the Dallas Morning News, occurred following a traffic stop. The Cowboys have yet to comment on the matter.

