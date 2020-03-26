Date Set For Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3: Report

It was recently reported that the July trilogy match between Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury and Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder was being postponed, and many speculated that it was due to the COVID-19 coronavirus global pandemic.

It has been reported that the two will be scheduled to lock horns in October 2020. The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger reported the new date:

Breaking: Sources tell The Athletic that Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are slated to meet again Oct. 3 in Las Vegas in an ESPN/FOX PPV. Details inside on the heavyweight championship trilogy bout (and no, this fight isn’t “moving” because of the pandemic)https://t.co/wZqkQYUGgE — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) March 26, 2020

His tweet reads, “Sources tell The Athletic that Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are slated to meet again Oct. 3 in Las Vegas in an ESPN/FOX PPV.”

An interesting element to the fall date is that, as per Coppinger, the promoters prefer fall instead of summer and their decision to postpone the match wasn’t because of COVID-19.

This Match Will be the Third Bout Between Fury & Wilder

The Gypsy King and The Bronze Bomber are two of the best active heavyweight boxers, and they will be meeting for the third time in the fall.

They first fought each other in December 2018, and boxed to a split-draw decision. However, many fans and analysts scored the match for Fury. The two boxers competed for the second time in February 2020, and the match had a decisive ending.

Fury dominated Wilder for seven rounds, knocking The Bronze Bomber down multiple times and earning a seventh-round corner stoppage.

After the loss, Wilder enacted the rematch clause in his contract, setting up a third fight with the Gypsy King.

Wilder Said That His Ring-Walk Outfit Exhausted His Legs Before the Bout Began

A few days after his February loss to Fury, Wilder revealed to the media that the outfit he wore to walk out to the ring weighed 40 pounds. He said that because he had to wait in the back, and then make a slow walk to the ring, his legs were gassed by the opening bell.

Wilder has received flack from some fans and analysts for this explanation, especially after a video emerged of him talking about training with a 45-pound weight vest.

During a 2018 podcast with Joe Rogan, he said, “We want to activate the fast twitch muscles. We do everything with rapid speed. If I’m doing anything [that] consists of me moving my feet it’s sprinting. I wear a 45-pound vest on me as well to all my exercises and everything that I do and have that extra weight on me.”

However, it hasn’t been confirmed if Wilder trained with a weight vest during his camp for the second Fury fight. Also, wearing a weight vest while training may have different physical consequences then standing in place for minutes and then doing a slow walkout.

