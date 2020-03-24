Huge Change of Plans for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3

Tyson Fury’s third fight against Deontay Wilder is being pushed back until October according to ESPN’s Dan Rafael. Fury was scheduled to rematch Wilder on July 18 per the previously agreed-upon terms of their contract, but both sides have now agreed to move the fight to “early October” per Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum.

“So everybody has to take a step back. Boxing is not isolated. It’s part of what’s happening in the world,” Arum said per ESPN. “So possibly the fight will be in early October.”

Arum told Rafael he has been in contact with Wilder’s co-manager Al Haymon, and that both of boxing’s top powerbrokers were are on the same page in regards to how they should handle the situation.

“Al and his people are in touch with us all the time on this,” Arum said per ESPN. “We see things the same way. We’ll be very, very cautious moving ahead and pray this will be over at a particular time and we will be able to make smart plans. Nobody has ever experienced anything like this before.”

