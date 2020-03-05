Josh McCown Throws Out Plea for Interested NFL Teams

The Eagles’ biggest question mark next season might not be at receiver or cornerback. No, it could be at backup quarterback.

While there has been fun banter back and forth about a reunion with Nick Foles, that’s not happening in Philadelphia. It’s too volatile a situation as long as Carson Wentz remains the starting quarterback.

Nate Sudfeld has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff and the organization wants to ensure stability at the position. They loved the contributions that Josh McCown brought to the job last year and even offered him a coaching gig. But the 40-year-old would prefer to keep playing football.

For whom? Well, it appears no one has called him.

McCown sent out a half-joking plea for interested parties to contact him on Twitter. The 18-year veteran reportedly wants to play for a contender and do it somewhere close enough — within a quick plane ride — to North Carolina where he coaches his son’s high school football team. For the Eagles, maybe it’s as easy as picking up the phone and calling McCown.

McCown Wants to Keep Playing, Not Coaching

Josh McCown’s choice of words to answer the riddle: “Write a sad football story in 3 words” seems to indicate he wants to continue playing in 2020, not standing on the sideline as a coach.

Remember, McCown has never won a Super Bowl despite playing for 11 different teams over 18 years. Last year marked the first time he saw action in a playoff game. He went 18-of-24 for 174 yards and finished with a 94.8 passer rating for the Eagles in their wild-card loss.

“This year has been nothing short of special for me. I’ve really enjoyed it and have learned so much from so many people,” McCown told reporters on Jan. 6. “I’m thankful to be a part of it. As far as the future goes, we’ll see. I haven’t made any decisions yet. I’ll get with my family and talk with them. I retired once, so I know how to do that. We’ll just see. I don’t know yet.”

Admired Josh McCown so much today. 40-year old journeyman stepping in from cold to make debut in the playoff crucible and giving it his all. Even more so after listening to him postgame. Huge respect to a man unafraid to speak beautifully and emotionally

Backup Quarterback Options Limited for Eagles

Nick Foles isn’t walking through that door and no one wants him to. Neither is A.J. Feeley, Koy Detmer or Rodney Peete.

So, what are the Eagles’ options at getting a reliable guy to hold Carson Wentz’s clipboard?

First #Eagles TD is a thing of beauty: Nate Sudfeld to Marken Michel on a 75-yard bomb for the score!

Well, they could make an offer to free agent Nate Sudfeld. He has endured two full seasons in Doug Pederson’s system and was off to a promising start last preseason before breaking his wrist. Something happened after that injury to dissuade the coaching staff from trusting him.

The Eagles did sign practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta to a futures contract and he seems poised to take the backup role right now. But Pederson has stressed time and time again that his preference is to add a reliable veteran who brings both experience and leadership. McCown was the perfect fit but the two sides have been unable to agree on a mutually-beneficial deal.

Another guy that makes sense would be free agent Case Keenum. Yes, the same Case Keenum the Eagles dominated in the 2017 NFC Championship Game when he was quarterbacking the Vikings.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Patrick Robinson picks off Minnesota Vikings QB Case Keenum for a pick 6 after Chris Long deflects pass.

It’s easy to make fun of Keenum’s failures as a starter but the 32-year-old isn’t a bad choice. He has thrown for 9,144 yards and 512 touchdowns (versus 27 interceptions) since 2017, plus he’s not looking to take over at this stage in his career. Unlike Foles, Keenum wouldn’t have Wentz looking over his shoulder every time he made a mistake. It could be a match made in heaven.

