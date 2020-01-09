Eagles Likely to Have New Backup Quarterback in 2020

The backup quarterback job in Philadelphia is one of the most coveted in all of sports. That fraternity may be getting a new member.

Following the impending (not definite) retirement of Josh McCown, coupled with a perceived lack of interest in retaining Nate Sudfeld, the Eagles look to have a new backup behind Carson Wentz in 2020.

McCown expressed a need to think about his future after going 18-of-24 for 174 yards in the team’s wild-card loss in fill-in duty for an injured Wentz. He has been garnering a lot of hype as a potential coaching hire somewhere.

“First of all, I appreciate everything that Josh McCown did and brought to this team and this organization. His mentoring with Carson was second-to-none,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. “Sometimes you have relationships where the coach-to-player relationship is different than the player-to-player relationship, and I think he and Carson had a tremendous relationship all season and it really helped [Carson] perform at a high level.”

First #Eagles TD is a thing of beauty: Nate Sudfeld to Marken Michel on a 75-yard bomb for the score! pic.twitter.com/3dkJozVNMO — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Sudfeld’s destiny is even more unknown. The 26-year-old has an expiring contract and the Eagles have made no overtures about wanting to keep him. Sudfeld was projected to be the No. 2 quarterback entering training camp, then broke his wrist and was never heard from again. He appeared in no regular-season games, listed inactive for all 16 games.

“With Nate, it was unfortunate with the injury that happened at the end of camp. I felt like Nate was poised and ready to be the No. 2 here for us,” Pederson said. “We’ll see what happens this offseason with him.”

Kyle Lauletta Gets Opportunity at Backup Role

While no one has come out to say it publicly, it certainly seems like Kyle Lauletta is poised to be the No. 2 quarterback. The Eagles signed the Philly-area native to a futures contract earlier this week, in a forward-looking move to ensure he’s on their roster for training camp.

Who knew Kyle Lauletta had such spooky jukes!? pic.twitter.com/FyxW5u0OHU — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) August 18, 2018

Generally, teams use futures contracts to keep the players they see potential in from seeking greener pastures. Lauletta appears to have great appeal to the coaching staff. Not for nothing, the 24-year-old was the thrower who helped groom practice-squad players, like Greg Ward and Robert Davis, all season on the scout team. He must have made an impression within the organization.

“I think the second part about Kyle, is he had the opportunity to learn our system and to really grow this year,” GM Howie Roseman told reporters. “That room is made up of great professionals and I think for him, it will help his development and his growth and he’ll have an opportunity in the offseason and next year in the preseason to get some experience and show where that led off.”

Kyle Lauletta at the buzzerrrrr…..BANG!!!!pic.twitter.com/scJN8jZYHC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 30, 2019

Lauletta does bring regular-season experience, albeit very limited and rather forgettable. He went 0-for-5 with an interception in his lone game as a member of the New York Giants in relief of Eli Manning. The Giants waived him on Aug. 31 and the Eagles immediately added him to their practice squad where he stayed all year.

“With Kyle, we get a chance to work with him this offseason and see what he can do,” head coach Doug Pederson said.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!