Eagles Sign Backup QB to Team-Friendly Deal

The backup quarterback position has been murky for the Eagles in recent weeks. It’s a little less muddled now.

Philadelphia agreed on terms with Nate Sudfeld on a one-year deal that keeps him around as Carson Wentz’s clipboard holder. Sudfeld was winning the No. 2 job in training camp last year before a broken wrist put him on the shelf and forced the Eagles to sign Josh McCown.

Sudfeld never regained the backup role, though. When he returned from injury in Week 3, he was buried on the depth chart by McCown and left inactive for most of the season. Many assumed there was a problem and the coaching staff had decided to move on from Sudfeld. Apparently, that isn’t the case.

“We’re very comfortable with Nate,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said last month, via the team’s official website. “We’ll see what happens this spring when we get down the road with him, but he’s put himself in position to compete and possibly be the No. 2.”

Eagles Still Searching for Veteran QB?

Despite signing Nate Sudfeld, the one-year deal isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement that they are committed to him longterm. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them bring in a veteran.

Doug Pederson has mentioned on more than one occasion that he values experienced quarterbacks and may look to add one in free agency. Josh McCown, for example, hasn’t signed elsewhere and wants to return in 2020.

Anyone who watched the Amazon Prime series “All or Nothing” got a clear understanding of how much influence McCown had on the team, especially the quarterbacks room. He could be instrumental in Carson Wentz’s continued development.

“I think you’ve got to be careful,” Pederson told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think it’s got to be the right guy. Obviously, it’s got to be a guy who you have to feel comfortable starting maybe a game or two.”

Browns agree to terms with QB Case Keenum on three-year, $18M deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/iEhEN2m9td — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020

Are they sold on Sudfeld? Maybe. Their options are dwindling in free agency. The Eagles could look at a guy like Chase Daniel or (gulp) Blake Bortles, or convince Jameis Winston to come be a backup.

Otherwise, it’s slim pickings. Case Keenum (Browns) and Marcus Mariota (Raiders) are reportedly off the market. And, no, Nick Foles isn’t coming back in a trade. Not an option.