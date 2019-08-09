Eagles’ Nate Sudfeld Leaves Preseason Game with Serious Injury

File this under not good. Not good at all. Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld was enjoying a great night leading the team in Carson Wentz’s absence when he took a vicious late hit from Isaiah Mack. The Titans defensive tackle was penalized for a late hit and roughing the passer on the play. Cody Kessler relieved the injured quarterback before halftime.

Sudfeld landed awkwardly on both wrists as he hit the ground, but his left wrist got twisted when it slammed into the turf. The unfortunate hit occurred with about 30 seconds remaining in the first half of the Eagles’ 27-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener. Sudfeld was 10-of-18 for 177 passing yards, including a beautiful 75-yard touchdown strike to Marken Michel.

Sudfeld was immediately taken to the blue medical tent and evaluated for a wrist injury. He eventually left the field in a cart, with an air cast on his non-throwing left arm. The injury looked serious and head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the left wrist was broken after the game. Sudfeld will have surgery on Friday morning to repair it. The good news? It is not a season-ending injury.

“It’s his non-throwing wrist and he’ll have surgery in the morning to repair it. It’s not season-ending so we’re excited about that and after surgery we’ll have a better update for you, probably Saturday morning,” Pederson said. “Right now, we’re just going to continue with what we got … Cody [Kessler] and we’ll give Clayton [Thorson] more work and again with Nate it’s not season-ending.”

Pederson sounded optimistic in his post-game press conference and reiterated that the Eagles are not in the market to add a veteran quarterback as insurance. However, 94WIP’s Mike Quick seemed to differ with that opinion and offered otherwise on the NBC10 post-game show. Quick said the team would definitely be looking to bring another quarterback in.

Without fail, panic took over Twitter from both the beat reporters and Eagles fans.

Some Eagles fans were even calling for the Eagles to pick up the phone and call Colin Kaepernick.

The Philadelphia Eagles recorded their first touchdown of the season Thursday night on a beautiful bomb from Nate Sudfeld to Marken Michel. The backup quarterback started in place of a resting Carson Wentz and seized his opportunity to the tune of a 75-yard touchdown to the undrafted free agent.

The throw came with 11:35 remaining in the second quarter and gave the Eagles a 10-6 lead over the Titans. Sudfeld dropped back from his own 25-yard line and launched it to Michel who barely had a step on Tennessee cornerback Adoree Jackson. It was a thing of beauty.

Wentz and the majority of Eagles starters rode the pine in the preseason opener. Head coach Doug Pederson put Sudfeld under center from the outset against Tennessee, along with Jordan Howard at running back and a trio of receivers: Charles Johnson, Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Dallas Goedert got the start at tight end, with an offensive line featuring Matt Pryor, Stefen Wisniewski, Andre Dillard, Jordan Mailata and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Rookie Miles Sanders mixed in quite a bit with Howard in the backfield.

The Eagles won the coin toss and Donnel Pumphrey Jr. handled the kick-return duties. They endured a three-and-out on their first possession. Several Eagles players went down over the course of the night, including Daeshon Hall, Blake Countess and Hassan Ridgeway.

None of them as serious as Sudfeld. All in all, it was a pretty sloppy game for a team with Super Bowl aspirations — granted, it was only a preseason contest.

