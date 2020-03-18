Falcons to Sign Rams ‘High-End’ Edge Rusher: Report

The Atlanta Falcons made a smart move on Wednesday signing Rams free agent pass-rusher, Dante Fowler.

Ian Rapoport of Rap Sheet sources told him and ESPN’s Tom Pelissero about the deal.

#Rams free agent pass-rusher Dante Fowler is expected to sign with the #Falcons, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A high-end pass-rusher lands in Atlanta. Coach Dan Quinn actually coached Fowler while at Florida. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

Shortly after, the Falcons tweeted the announcement to the fans as well.

🗣Siri, play highlights of Dante Fowler Jr. getting to the QB on repeat. pic.twitter.com/h8D9OODg7K — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 18, 2020

Falcons Hit the Jackpot

It’s hard not to feel bad for Rams fans as they keep losing some of their best players. Former Rams lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Cory Littleton and slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman all have exited this week. Rest in Peace to that defense.

But the Falcons needed this. Vic Beasley couldn’t finish the job last year so it was time for him to leave Atlanta and find a new fit for the position they lacked at the most last season. The Falcons had only 28 sacks the entire season which had them ranked second to last in the NFL in sacks.

The deal with Fowler is reportedly worth up to $48 million over the next three years.

Fowler, 25, came to the Rams in 2018 through a midseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, He helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl. He was set to become a free agent before last season but signed a one-year, $12-million contract with the Rams that also included $2 million in performance incentives.

Fowler balled out last season and recorded a career-best 11.5 sacks for the Rams. However, the team that finished 9-7 and ended up missing the playoffs.

Fowler was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He has had a total of 27.5 career sacks in the NFL. Fowler is regarded as one of the top pending free-agent pass rushers this year and someone the Falcons have had their eyes on.

Takk McKinley?

The Falcons are also reportedly supposed to re-sign Takk McKinley’s fifth-year option. He tried to play through his shoulder injury in 2019 and finished with 3.5 sacks before have to step off the field and get surgery, missing the remainder of the 2019 season. That will mark his third shoulder injury.

McKinley is well known as a competitor over his three years in the league. He’s constantly pressuring the quarterback, but can’t always finish the job. This has been a problem for the Falcons and one they will need to address it come draft day, not just settle for Fowler.

As a Falcon, McKinley has played in a total of 45 games and made 21 starts. He has 16.5 sacks, including a high of 7 before getting injured.

In order to keep him, the Falcons would really need McKinley to recover not 50% or ever 99%, but 100% from his shoulder surgery and come back on top. McKinley has a $3.25 million cap hit this year, affordable if he can prove himself. But if his option is not picked up, the 2020 season will be the end of his rookie contract.

The team’s new defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi says his No. 1 mission is to work on McKinley and turn him back into a sack monster.

Between Fowler and McKinley coming back at 100%, the Falcons have to great options. They still will need to throw money at another pass-rusher come draft day.

