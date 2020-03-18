Falcons ‘Better Sign a Pass-Rusher’ to Stop Tom Brady

And that’s a wrap. Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots dynasty (finally) and reportedly heading to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s fantastic news for the Bucs, but now this means that Tom Brady is in the Falcons division and they will have to face him not just once, but twice this fall.

ESPN’s Vaughn McClure was on top of it sharing his advice to the Falcons on where their priority should be right now.

Falcons better sign a pass-rusher soon. Brady a tad more accurate than what they’ve been used to seeing out of Tampa as of late. Brady 6-0 all-time vs. Falcons, by the way, including Super Bowl. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) March 17, 2020

They were pretty concerned with a tight end once the Browns locked Austin Hooper down. But then they traded for Hayden Hurst so that spot is solid for now. The Falcons also let Devonta Freeman go, but the tailback position is the least of their worries. They have Julio Jones and other guys that can be promoted *cough* Craig Reynolds *cough* if needed.

Time to focus on defense.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Defense Wins Games

Haven’t you heard that in every single sport? Defense does win games and the Falcons defense is pretty stinky. They can’t pressure an opposing QB and finish the job if their life depended on it.

McClure’s advice is spot on. But Tom Brady isn’t the only quarterback the Falcons should be worrying about. It’s every opponent’s quarterback they need to be worrying.

With only 28 sacks on the entire season, the Falcons ranked second to last in the NFL in sacks. That SUCKS! It’s like these players don’t even want to win. They need to pull up the rookie practice squad guys who are bound to give it their all when the team is in bad shape.

At least they weren’t last.

Matt Ryan is Perfect

The Falcons do not need another quarterback, the one they have is golden and if you think differently you might want to consider washing your eyes out with soap. He can’t carry the entire team on his back.

I can’t reiterate this enough, the problem is defense. Check the stats. Matt Ryan has proved to be the most consistent QB in the NFL. The Falcons need to spend every last dime they have (exaggerated but kind of serious) on LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson.

Chaisson is coming into the draft with a 2019 CFB National Championship ring to show off that he earned.

A Reminder of Chaisson

If you are following the draft, you might know all there is to know about the top prospect. But here is a little reminder to refresh your memory.

In a total of 24 career games, Chaisson acquired 92 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble. I get it is hard to judge him based on just 24 games in three years, but you can tell he’s given it his all each chance he’s gotten. He tore his ACL in 2018 and missed most of the season, but came back in 2019 stronger than ever and had his best collegiate career.

I mean, common Chaisson simply being a part of the 2019 LSU defense is an absolute steal in itself. That team went off this season and deserved the title win.

Chaisson has a bright future in the NFL, any analyst can’t argue against that. Let’s hope the Falcons play it smart. Time to beat Tom Brady.

READ NEXT: How Hayden Hurst Went From MLB to First Round NFL Draft Pick