UFC Fighters Blast Champion Jon Jones For Arrest

On Thursday morning, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI-1, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container and no proof of insurance in vehicle.

TMZ reported that police responded to gunfire and at the scene they found Jones sitting in a 2019 Jeep with the engine running.

Jones said to the cops that he did not fire a gun, but he allegedly appeared intoxicated — he smelled of booze and had bloodshot and watery eyes.

After his arrest was reported, UFC fighters took to Twitter to respond to the situation.

Fighters React to Jon Jones Arrest on Thursday

Top light heavyweight contender, and potentially Jones’ next opponent, Jan Blachowicz tweeted:

Come on Jon, you have to find more clever way to hide from me than a jail ;). — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) March 26, 2020

The No. 2 ranked UFC welterweight Colby “Chaos” Covington tweeted:

See, there’s no need to panic. The world’s still perfectly normal. https://t.co/YuWyN0MukI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 26, 2020

Former flyweight title challenger and retired fighter Ian “Uncle Creepy: McCall tweeted:

He said, “I hate to say I told you so. I need to give this man some medicine. Do you think I could fix him?”

No. 8 ranked welterweight contender Michael Chiesa tweeted:

At least he was drinking Recuerdo 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 26, 2020

UFC welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad tweeted:

Corona made him do it https://t.co/4qDxUzCWGP — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 26, 2020

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns tweeted:

Ok np! I’m coming up to 205 to teach this guy a lesson! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/uquaf3PzTw — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 26, 2020

Retired UFC fighter Ben Askren tweeted:

For the life of me I can’t figure out why he doesn’t hire a buddy and pay him $50k a year to be his driver https://t.co/VcTyztKiVG — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 26, 2020

The UFC Is Looking Into The Situation Regarding Jones’ Arrest

As per Marc Raimondi of ESPN, the UFC is aware of the light heavyweight champion’s arrest, and they are “in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.”

Heavy has reached out to Jon Jones’ team, but did not immediately hear back.

Jon Jones last fought on February 8 in the main event of UFC 247. He took on Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes in an all-time classic light heavyweight title fight, and the two fought to a judge’s decision.

Bones retained his title by unanimous decision, but it was met with controversy. Many fans and analysts scored the bout for Reyes. Recently, UFC president Dana White teased a rematch between the two fighters for Bones’ next title defense.

