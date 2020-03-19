Patriots’ Long-Time Special Teams Ace Set to Sign With Giants

The New England Patriots organization has been a model of stability throughout the NFL for the better part of the past two decades. Beginning with the reported departure of QB Tom Brady to Tampa Bay, the six-time Super Bowl champions are in the midst of an unprecedented offseason.

Between the start of the league’s legal tampering window on Monday and the official opening of free agency on Wednesday, New England has seen more than half a dozen free agents leave for franchises now led by former Bill Belichick proteges – Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins, Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions and Joe Judge and the New York Giants.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are set to lose yet another key contributor to a former Belichick staffer turned head coach. This time its special teams ace and safety Nate Ebner, who will be heading down I-95 to join forces with the Giants.

The #Giants are bringing in a familiar face for coach Joe Judge, as former #Patriots special teams ace Nate Ebner is set to join NYG, source said. The ex-rugby star had been with New England since 2012. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

Ebner has previously spent his entire eight-year career in New England. The 31-year-old grew up in the Patriots system under now-Giants head coach Joe Judge, who also joined on as a special teams assistant in 2012.

Originally drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round (No. 197) of the 2012 NFL Draft, the Ohio State product is a three-time Super Bowl champion with 111 games of regular season experience. Ebner has recorded 95 total tackles to date in spot defensive duty, but makes his greatest impact in the third phase of the game. The 6’0,” 215-pound hybrid is also a renowned rugby sevens player and 2016 Olympian for Team USA Rugby.

